The Protector Season 4 Netflix Release Date, Cast & All Updates

By- Kavin
The Protector is a Turkish drama fantasy series. The first season of the series made its debut entry into the entertainment industry on December 14, 2018. The series has completed the third season of the series consists of 25 episodes. Based on the positive response from the audience, development has renewed the fourth season of the series. In this article, I’ll discuss The Protector season 4 releases date, cast, and all you need to know.

The series is created by Binnur Karaevli. The story of the series is based on the Karakalem ve Bir Delikanlının Tuhaf Hikayesi by Nilüfer İpek Gökdel. Story written by Jason George, Yasemin Yılmaz, Emre Özpirinçci, Kerim Ceylan. It is directed by Can Evrenol, Umut Aral, Gönenç Uyanı. Onur Güvenatam, Özge Bağdatlıoğlu, Jason George, Binnur Karaevli are the executive producers of the television series. Each episode of the series has a runtime of around 30 minutes holding more than million active viewrs.

When Is The Protector Season 4 Netflix Release Date?

The Protector Season 4 will be released on July 9, 2020. This is if the series follows the previous release schedule. Based on the information from the leaks and speculations, it’s evident that there won’t be any changes in the release date of the fourth season of the series. For those who are interested in the series can enjoy the series through Netflix, similar to the last season of the series. These are the information related to the release date and streaming details of The Protector season 4.

Who Are The Cast Included In The Protector Season 4?

As of now, we don’t have any official information from the cast details of The Protector season 4. It’s expected that there won’t any major cast changes from the previous season of the series. Development is said to retain most of the cast from the previous season with an intention to maintain the flow of the series. We have gathered cast information from the previous season of the series from the internet sources.

Following are the cast included in The Protector

  • Çağatay Ulusoy as Hakan Demir,
  • Hazar Ergüçlü as Zeynep,
  • Okan Yalabık as Faysal Erdem,
  • Ayça Ayşin Turan as Leyla Sancak,
  • Mehmet Kurtuluş as Mazhar Dragusha,
  • Yurdaer Okur as Kemal Erman,
  • Burçin Terzioğlu as Rüya ,
  • Engin Öztürk as Levent,
  • Cankat Aydos as Memo,,
  • Defne Kayalar as Suzan Bayraktar ,
  • Cihat Süvarioğlu as Yasin Karakaya ,
  • Helin Kandemir as Ceylan ,
  • Erol Gedik as Murat ,
  • Selçuk Zurnazanlı as Selim ,
  • Şenay Aydın as Derya,
  • Fatih Dönmez as Orkun ,
  • Saygin Soysal as Mergen ,
  • Çigdem Selisik Onat as Azra ,
  • Ayse Melike Çerçi as Piraye ,
  • Kubilay Karslioglu as Serdar ,
  • Hakan Ummak as Can,
  • Boran Kuzum as Okan ,
  • Cem Yiğit Üzümoğlu as Emir ,
  • Taner Ölmez as Burak,
  • Funda Eryiğit as Nisan.
Kavin
Kavin Venkat is a Full-stack software developer by profession and an avid writer by passion. He has been writing articles for the last two years. He always proves his dominance in writing article over topics related to television series, films and technology. Passionate writer looking curiously to explore new opportunity. Other than writing article he spends his time developing software and playing cricket.

