The OnePlus Z And Pixel 5 Are Rumored To Feature The Same Snapdragon 765 Processor

OnePlus’s forthcoming OnePlus Z cost may be a lot more affordable than anything we might have envisioned, which could put further strain on rivals — notably Google’s unreleased Pixel 5 flagship.

The OnePlus Z and Pixel 5 are rumored to feature the same Snapdragon 765 chip so that they will feature roughly the same overall performance.

The new OnePlus phone might be a whopping $300 cheaper than Pixel 5 if the latest rumor is true, a price which will make the phone a crushing blow to Google’s smartphone efforts.

We’ve discussed the Pixel 5 hardware inadequacy at length over the past couple of months, as more and more reports made it very clear that Google’s top of the line handset that this season is going to be a small disappointment.

Rumors usually prove to be accurate, and a variety of leaks said Google would not utilize the brand new Snapdragon 865 flagship processor from Qualcomm for its Pixel 5 series. The Snapdragon 765 has been chosen to replace it, a cheaper processor and a modem.

That means the Pixel 5 won’t match the flagships’ performance, like the Galaxy S20, OnePlus 8, or any other high-end Android cellphone released lately. That is no problem, some may say, as Google has never engaged with its partners/rivals in specs wars.

That is true to some extent, but the Pixel 5 will be judged against other Android flagships and the iPhone 12 series. We have already shown you that the Pixel 5 won’t be a match for your own iPhone 11 iPhone 12 or even the iPhone SE. It will barely match the Pixel 4’s lackluster performance, which is not the”upgrade” one expects.

Some will argue the Snapdragon 765 is a necessary compromise for your Pixel series and that it will allow Google to pass on the savings to consumers. The Pixel 5 can start as low as $699, according to a Google poll. But the amount of cash will get you iPhone 12, a new iPhone 11, or even the 8.

Google might need to make the case that Pixel 5 is a better proposal than all these phones. If the OnePlus rumor comes true, and it’ll be much harder. Even the OnePlus Z that is more affordable could be cheaper than also, and Pixel 5 the Pixel 4a, which can be anticipated to begin at $349.

The OnePlus Z, also called OnePlus Nord 5G in some circles, will start in July before the Pixel 4a and Pixel 5. The telephone is anticipated to stone. While Google doesn’t make wars, onePlus has always pushed the envelope in that respect.

The OnePlus Z will offer you an adequate amount of RAM and storage. Add to that a far better layout that is all-screen compared to the Pixel 5 and 30W charging, which the OnePlus Z is expected to get, and you wind up with a fantastic proposition.

The best thing about OnePlus Z is going to be the cost. The telephone will cost less than $699 OnePlus 8, and a rumor states the price could begin as low as $299. That handset will be the best value in the marketplace this year if that is true. Let’s not forget we’re currently living in the time of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Countless buyers might not be able to afford telephone updates. People who do will pay closer attention than ever.

A $299 OnePlus Z would be $50 cheaper than the unreleased Pixel 4a, and $100 less expensive than the iPhone SE.

OnePlus will not confirm the actual cost for a few weeks, but Android Central considers the tweet over is a price teaser for its OnePlus Z.

OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei posted an image with the OnePlus One handset that the company launched several decades back. He captioned it using an enigmatic”it’s been some time…” remark. That may be a sign that OnePlus is about to establish a”flagship killer” again.

That is a device with a killer price and killer specs. Its telephones got more and more expensive each year, as OnePlus invested in new technologies. They have not been flagship killers in the same sense while they’re more affordable than some rivals.

The 16GB OnePlus One priced just $299 when it was released back in 2014, which was a fantastic deal. Unlike the OnePlus Z, the OnePlus One rocked the Qualcomm chip that year.

With that in mind, Google might have a difficult time selling a $699 Pixel 5 if pitted against a $299 OnePlus Z. Even when the OnePlus phone ends up costing $100 to $200 more than this guesstimate, it’ll still be a much better deal.

The Pixel 5 will probably have two significant benefits over any OnePlus phones. One concerns the camera performance, which is almost always a key selling point for Pixel phones. Another is access to Android updates that are instant. But let’s not overlook that OnePlus 8 telephones already support the recently released Android 11 beta, so we can anticipate OnePlus to release the final Android 11 variants for all new mobiles soon after the Pixels access it.