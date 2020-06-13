Home Movies The Old Guard Release Date, Cast & All You Need To Know
By- Kavin
The Old Guard is an American superhero film. The first announcement about the film came long back in March 2017. The development has been updating the shooting progress of the films through social media and press releases. Fans are extremely excited about the upcoming film. In this article, I’ll discuss The Old Guard release date, cast, and all you need to know.

The film is directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, produced by David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Charlize Theron, Beth Kono, A.J. Dix, Marc Evans. The story of the film is based on the comic book The Old Guard by Greg Rucka and Leandro Fernández. The film is the co-production between many giants in the entertainment industry. The production companies involved in producing the film are Skydance Media and Denver and Delilah Productions. The development has planned to reach various regions of different parts of through online video streaming platform.

When Is The Old Guard Release Date?

The Old Guard is released on July 10, 2020. Many might have already watched the film. It was said that there might be a slight delay in the release date of the film later released as announced by the development. For those who are interested in watching the film can enjoy the film on Netflix. These are the information related to the release date and streaming details of the film.

Netflix is a giant in the entertainment industry has been continuously doing its research and development to satisfy the audience’s taste of entertainment. Many companies in the entertainment industry have been working on developing their video-on-demand service exclusively for programs.

Who Are The Cast Included In The Old Guard?

Cast details of the film are regularly updated from the development through the press release. The development has been updating the shooting progress to engage the audience towards the upcoming film with an intention to engage the audience. We have gathered cast information from development.

Following the cast included in The Old Guard

  • Charlize Theron as Andy / Andromache of Scythia,
  • KiKi Layne as Nile Freeman,
  • Matthias Schoenaerts as Booker / Sebastian le Livre,
  • Marwan Kenzari as Joe / Yusuf Al-Kaysani,
  • Luca Marinelli as Nicky / Nicolo di Genova,
  • Chiwetel Ejiofor as Copley,
  • Harry Melling,
  • Veronica Ngo.
The Old Guard Trailer

The development has been released the trailer after facing several queries from the development. The trailer has been released with a motive to answer several queries. We provide a trailer for you to get the glimpses of information from the visual content.

Kavin
