“The OA” Season 3: Recent updates on its release date, cast, plot and everything else

By- Simran Jaiswal
Netflix‘s popular web series, “The OA,” has so far released two seasons. Its fans are waiting for the third season, but now it seems that Netflix will never fulfill their wish of getting the third season.

This mystery drama television series premiered in December 2016 on Netflix and has created an excellent fan base for its unique plot. This series has elements of science fiction with elements of fantasy and mystery.

This series revolves around Prairie Johnson, who appears after being missing for seven years, but she has changed a lot and is quite different from the former Prairie.

This series had the viewers hooked with their unexpected storyline.

The second season of this series released on March 22, 2019, and had eight episodes. It was a cliff-hanger, so let’s check out the required details of season 3 of “The OA.”

When can we expect “The OA” Season 3?

On August 5, 2019, the vice- president of Netflix announced that the series “The OA” had been canceled and would not be further.

Initially, some people considered the cancellation as a mere publicity stunt. However, now it seems that viewers will probably never get to see the third season of “The OA.”

What could we have expected from “The OA” Season 3?

The mystery drama series, “The OA,” focuses on a girl named Prairie Johnson, who comes after being missing for seven years. But the major twist is that Prairie claims herself to be “OA.”

Before seven years, she was blind, but now, after seven years, she has perfectly fine eyesight.

In the second season, OA searches for her former captor, “Hap.” The second season ended in a cliff-hanger. If we had got season 3, many new mysteries related to another dimension would have been revealed.

Who could have been the part of “The OA” Season 3?

The cast of season 3 might have Brit Marling as Prairie Johnson, Jason Isaacs as Hunter Aloysius, Emory Cohen as Homer Roberts, Phyllis Smith as Betty, Alice Krige as Nancy Johnson, Patrick Gibson as Steve Winchell, Kingsley Ben – Adir as Karim Washington, Scott Wilson as Abel Johnson, Ian Alexander as Buck.

Stay with us for more such updates.

Also Read:   The Kissing Booth 2: Release Date, Plot, Cast, Storyline And All The Recant Update
