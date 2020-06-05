The OA Season 3: Is Season 3 Cancelled? Cast And What Would Have Happened Next? The Story So Far

- Advertisement -

After a long wait, there is finally some news about “The OA”. With the two seasons with a major effect on the audience and receiving significant opinions that are positive, the manufacturers are keen on making a part three. Prairie Johnson, a young woman suddenly goes missing. Afterward, after seven years she returns asserting herself as”The OA”, that is First Angel. The narrative follows like her trapped in a different dimension Prairie set on to rescue other people.

Can Be”The OA” Season 3 Cancelled?

The founders were planning to make it a story with two successive seasons well. Regrettably, in August 2019, the show was canceled by Netflix because of the third season. There were plans for the season to be produced. But due to some reasons and as Netflix had canceled any shows already, it didn’t shy away to do so. The 2 seasons consisted of eight episodes each. The news was confirmed by the producer of this series, brit Marling for those fans having a psychological tweet. We hope that there might be a chance of the part.

The Cast Of The Display

Brit Marling, who’s the creator and executive produces stars as Prairie Johnson. The other members within the cast are- Emory Cohen, Scott Wilson, Phyllis Smith, Alice Krige, Patrick Gibson, Brendan Meyer, Ian Alexander, Jason Issacs. You will find other recurring members engaged with the show. There have been quite several guest appearances by personalities and different celebrities. Sadly, for the time being, we bid adieu to!

What would have happened? The story so far

The first season was centered on getting disappeared without any clue or hint of where she might have gone. Seven years later, she returns together with her eyesight and asserting to be “The OA”, First Angel attempts out to spare the people who are stuck like her by opening a portal to another dimension. She forms a group including 5 locals, who put out for the endeavor.

In the second season, afterward entering the other dimension Prairie is in search of their captives and Hap, who had abducted her. She comes across Karim an accountant an assists him with a girl. In this time, the world that is original experiences some unusual activities that lead the band to travel with OA. The season-ending with a cliffhanger that was major, have abandoned what will happen next, and fans desperate for several replies? But for now, we have no clue what will happen next and need to wait a very long time to quench our answers!