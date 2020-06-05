The Mindhunter Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All The Recant Update

- Advertisement -

We all love superheroes, don’t we? We all do, be it a movie or a TV series. The boys are another American superhero web TV series based on a comic book written by Garth Ennis and Darik Robertson of the same name. This superhero web TV series has been developed for Amazon prime users. Eric Kripke produces it.

The series revolves around a team of vigilantes as they fight back against superpowered individuals who abuse their abilities. Season 1 of this thriller comedy-drama series was a hit on amazon’s streaming platform. The first season had 8 episodes. The producer of the series is Hartley Gorenstein.

The series was released on Amazon on July 26, 2019.

Season 1 plot

The show is set in a universe where superpowered individuals are owned by a corporation that monetizes and markets them. The general public treats them as heroes while, in reality, most of the individuals in the corporation are corrupt. One of the corrupt teams, the seven is in direct conflict with another team, the boys led by billy butcher who despises all the super powered individuals.

The cast of the show

Karl Urban as Billy Butcher, Jack Quiad as Hughie Campbell, Antony Starr as John Homelander, Erin Moriarty as Annie January, Dominique McElligott as Queen Maeve, Jessie T. Usher as A-Train and many other well-known artists.

Season 2 release date

Unfortunately for the fans, the release date for season two of the show has not been announced yet. Amazon has not yet officially announced it. The delay in the announcement of release date might be due to ongoing pandemic COVID-19. As of now, we do not have any information regarding the release date of the series.

The show boasts of a rating of 8.7 out of 10 on IMDb.

