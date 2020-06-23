Home Hollywood The Matrix 4 release date: When will The Matrix 4 be out...
The Matrix 4 release date: When will The Matrix 4 be out in cinemas?

By- Vikash Kumar
Matrix 4 is currently scheduled for launch on May 21, 2021, in the UK and US.

Though this was originally the same release date as Reeves’ John Wick 4, today the 2 films are divided with a healthy year-long gap (but fans are still holding firm which Neo and Wick are somehow linked ).

Filming began in February 2020 in San Francisco And’d proceeded onto Berlin for another phase. Nonetheless, in March 2020, manufacturing was put on hold (because of this pandemic) to continue at a later date.

It is unclear whether the film’s delay in filming means that the film has to be pushed back out of its May 2021 release date.

Plot details: what might happen in The Matrix 4?

Her cast, along with Lana Wachowski, is keeping very tight-lipped about any plot details for the movie.

“Many of those ideas [sister] Lilly [Wachowski] and that I researched 20 years Ago about our truth are even more applicable today,” Lana said in a statement accompanying the film’s confirmation. “I am very pleased to have these characters back into my life and thankful for another opportunity to work together with my brilliant friends.”

Wachowski is currently working on the screenplay for the movie alongside authors Aleksandar Hemon and David Mitchell.

The Matrix 4 trailer: When will the trailer for The Matrix 4 be online?

We expected that we might see some footage. With filming on hold, new footage may be later than we thought.

Want to Stay Current with Matrix 4 news? This webpage is The One. So bookmark it as they’re revealed.

Who stars in ‘The Matrix 4’?

Well, what is super exciting about the fourquel (?) Is Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss are coming as Neo and Trinity, respectively. Hugo Weaving has stated he will not be back as Agent Smith due to scheduling conflicts.

Another familiar face is Jada Pinkett Smith, that be back as Niobe.

‘Aquaman’ celebrity Yahya Abdul-Mateen II will play an integral character.

Other new cast members include Neil Patrick Harris and Jessica Henwick, whose characters have not been disclosed.

Moreover recently, Jonathon Groff, that audiences will understand from ‘Frozen’ and’ Mindhunter’, joined the cast.

Vikash Kumar
Vikash has lived in New Delhi his whole life. Vikash has worked as a journalist for nearly a decade has contributed to several large publications including the Yahoo News and the Oakland Tribune. As a founder and journalist for World Top Trend, Vikash covers national and international developments.

Also Read:   The Matrix 4: Release Date, Possible Cast And All The Latest Information
Also Read:   Here Some Latest Updates About 'Guardians Of The Galaxy 3' Movie.
