The Matrix 4: Check Out The Production And Release Date

In 16 years after the trilogy, August of 2019, Concluded, Warner Bros. announced that Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss are reprising their roles as Neo and Trinity in an upcoming Matrix 4. Given that we’re living in a Keanussance, and Hollywood loves reboots, the hype for the movie–written and directed by Lana Wachowski–is pretty significant.

Production and release date

A couple of months after formally confirming the fourth installment of this franchise, Warner Bros. Pictures gave The Matrix 4 (as it’s unofficially being called) release date of May 21, 2021. It has been moved to April 2, 2022.

In an intriguing bit of convergence (or maybe”Keanu-gence”), That date now has the film premiering on precisely the same weekend since John Wick: Chapter 4, Reeves’ other blockbuster franchise. It is quite likely that one of those movies will be moved, given both franchises’ popularity.

Generation on The Matrix 4 has begun, together with Lana Wachowski Returning to co-write and lead the latest entry in the franchise, which she and her sister created.

“Many of those ideas Lilly and I explored 20 years ago about our Reality are even more relevant today,” Wachowski said in a statement. “I am very pleased to have these characters back in my life and grateful for another opportunity to work with my brilliant friends.”

A Few of Those friends include author Aleksandar Hemon (Love Island) and David Mitchell (Cloud Atlas) that co-wrote the Matrix 4 script alongside Wachowski. Along with their movie work, both Hemon and Mitchell are realized novelists, and both appeared in an episode of the Wachowskis’ Netflix show, Sense8.

So far, it doesn’t sound like the other Wachowski sibling will probably be included in The Matrix 4, Although Warner Bros. seems to believe the franchise is safe in Lana’s hands. “We couldn’t be more inclined to be reentering The Matrix with Lana,” said Warner Bros. Picture Group chairman Toby Emmerich. “Lana is a genuine visionary — a singular and original innovative filmmaker –and we are thrilled that she is writing, directing, and creating this new chapter in The Matrix universe.”

However, there’s a chance that John Wick director Chad Stahelski, who was Keanu Reeves’ stunt and the stunt coordinator on the Matrix movies, might return for the sequel. Before Warner Bros.’ official announcement, Stahelski leaked phrase that a fourth Matrix film was in manufacturing and stated he’d”put down anything I was doing to help” bring the sequel.

The cast

The Matrix simply would not be The Matrix without Keanu Reeves, who played hacker-turned-digital-messiah Neo from the first trilogy. Well, good news: Reeves is back, as is his Matrix Carrie-Anne Moss, Leading woman. Considering the two characters’ fates in the conclusion of their first Matrix trilogy, the sequel will likely have to work out a smart approach to reincorporate Neo and Trinity into the story, but that should not prove too hard for a series that dabbles in mysticism, virtual reality, and enormous plot twists.

The latest addition to the cast is Spartacus alum Ellen Hollman, based on The Wrap. No information about her function is known.