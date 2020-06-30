The Marvel Films And TV Series: The Next Endgame-Like Story Will Introduce Marvel’s Greatest Villain Up To Now.

- Advertisement -

The Marvel films and TV series that will be used to weave the next Endgame-like Story will introduce Marvel’s greatest villain up to Now.

Thanos is the most iconic MCU villain at this point, and everybody else pales in comparison. But Thanos died in Endgame more than once, and a brand new anti-hero is going to be needed for upcoming films and series.

An insider with knowledge of Marvel’s plans says the studio will take time to flesh out the new mega-villain the Avengers might soon have to face.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is on a hiatus right now, since the coronavirus pandemic is raging. When the entire world can contain the disease, there is no telling. The recent COVID-19 resurgence in the united states is the best proof of what can happen with communities as soon as they reopen.

Going to the movies should be out of the question right now, and Black Widow’s November premiere cannot be ensured. Only a week, Christopher’s Nolan Tenet has only pushed back again. TV series that are a part of MCU Phase 4 and other movies could be both daunting. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier were supposed to resume filming in the Czech Republic this summer. Still, the European Union could ban travel from the US as long as the number of coronavirus cases remains high in America.

Of course, Marvel is still working behind the scenes on its Cinematic Universe’s future, and we watched a variety of reports in the last few days that progress on several Phase 4 projects. One of the latest rumors is a fascinating one.

It informs us that Marvel is starting to prepare a personality that will make us forget about Thanos, the MCU, to introduce its celebrity so far.

There’s no question that Thanos is one of those standout characters of the Infinity Saga, though the Mad Titan didn’t take center stage until very late in the first three phases of the MCU. The scenes were hardly exciting. It is Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame That Actually, let the character shine. Two films were sufficient to make us forget all the other villains that populated the MCU. He is such an incredible threat the Avengers had to kill two in Endgame, plus they’d have done it, again and again, had to face unique versions of him.

We’re expecting Marvel to weave a different Infinity Saga style story or multiple storylines made from lots of standalone movies and TV series. For that to happen, Marvel needs villains for them and a new Avengers team to face. And Marvel needs at least a different Thanos, a personality complex in which audiences will love to hate to come.

Jeremy Conrad, out of MCU Cosmic, provided lots of scoops and comments about Marvel’s plans. He revealed in a blog post that Marvel is starting to set the groundwork. Comics fans will not be surprised to hear that poor guy will be a personality that was out of the hit of Marvel until Disney, and Doctor Doom obtained Fox.

Marvel already confirmed that Doom is quite much in the picture in the MCU when Kevin Feige said last July the Fantastic Four projects are underway. We’ve got no idea when the First Family will be released, but there’s no Fantastic Four without Doctor Doom.

Conrad said that Fox wasted the opportunity to create a decent Doctor Doom, but Marvel will provide the protagonist”the respect.” Mainly, Marvel will paint a picture of Doom by elaborating on his background, introducing his kingdom. This will be carried out with the help of key characters in the comics to help build the character up.

Conrad discovered that Marvel is planning to attract Lucia Von Bardas into the MCU. After he is deposed as ruler of Latveria She’s the successor in the comics of Doom:

As we haven’t been introduced into Doom yet, Lucia Von Bardas might be utilized to introduce Latveria, perhaps even as its prime minister (as in the comics), who afterward would be replaced with Doom.

But she’s used that they are attempting to bring in a character such as Lucia Von Bardas shows that Marvel Studios knows there is a ton more to Doctor Doom compared to him just screaming’ Richards!’ all the time.

As with other Marvel rumors, there is no telling when Bardas will be introduced or who’ll play her. Additionally, we have no idea if Doom will be presented before that, or if they’ll be featured in Stage 4. I’d fully expect Doom to appear in several films and TV shows in Stage 4. Hopefully, more than Thanos failed in the movies which preceded Infinity War.