Home Hollywood The latest Spiderman 3 is here
HollywoodMovies

The latest Spiderman 3 is here

By- Aryan Singh
- Advertisement -

Spider Man is one of many Marvel characters who is loved by all but hated by none. All the spider man movies have always been an instant hit on the box office. Spider-Man 3 is also around the corner. Fans have been eagerly waiting for the movie to hit the theatres.

Spider man 3 release date

The release date for spider man’s latest movie is out. The movie was originally going to hit the theatres on July 16, 2021. However, with the delay in the release of a black widow due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the release date for the movie has been moved ahead in time. The movie is not set to release on November 5, 2021.

Also Read:   Rocket Attacks Jane Foster For Your Truth Stone In Endgame Concept Art

Spider man 3 cast

No official statement regarding the cast of spider man 3 has been made yet. However, this is a surety that the role of our favorite superhero will be played by none other than Tom Holland. Also, no trailer has been released regarding the movie yet. We are expecting Zendaya to return as MJ, Jacob Batalon, as Ned, and Marisa Tomei as Aunt May. No information regarding any other cast has been provided.

Also Read:   Rocket Attacks Jane Foster For Your Truth Stone In Endgame Concept Art

The plot of the movie has been kept a secret. However, rumors state that scorpion can return in the movie as a villain, much more powerful than before. But there are just speculations.

Also Read:   Fantastic Beasts 3 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Some Other Updates!!!

Till then, keep reading www.worldtoptrend.com for more updates.

Stay safe, stay updated.

- Advertisement -
Aryan Singh

Must Read

Bachelors in Paradise Season 7. You’re gonna love it

TV Series Aryan Singh -
Bachelor in Paradise is an American reality competition TV series premiered on ABC for the first time on August 4, 2014. Chris Harrison hosts...
Read more

Destiny 2 How much does it cost to play?

Gaming Debarshi Bhattacharjee -
 
Also Read:   Spider Man 3: Release Date, Cast, Trailer, What Will Be Storyline?
The game was launched on 6 September 2017 and grabbed quite an attention. It is a free-to-play online-only multiplayer first-person shooter video game developed...
Read more

Westworld Season 4: Story Details & Possibilities, Release Date

HBO Debarshi Bhattacharjee -
  Very little is known beyond the fact that the series is getting rebooted for another go-round. President of HBO Programming Casey Bloys said on April...
Read more

The latest Spiderman 3 is here

Hollywood Aryan Singh -
Spider Man is one of many Marvel characters who is loved by all but hated by none. All the spider man movies have always...
Read more

Sex Education season 3: Everything you need to know

Netflix Debarshi Bhattacharjee -
  Sex Education tells us about teen Otis Milburn (Butterfield), who is the son of his sex therapist mother, Jean (Anderson), who happens to possess a...
Read more

Police Attacked Hollywood Actor John Cusack With Vandalism, Baton Bike

Celebrities Vikash Kumar -
Violent protests continue in the US following the death of black man George Floyd in police custody. Meanwhile Hollywood actor John Cusack has said...
Read more

Preparations For The Sequel Of ‘Avatar’, Producer-Director Arrives In New Zealand For Shooting

Hollywood Vikash Kumar -
The sequel to veteran Hollywood director James Cameron's much awaited film Avatar is coming soon for his fans. The shooting of this film has...
Read more

Vampire Diaries Season 9 Release Date: When will it premiere?

Netflix Vikash Kumar -
One of the TV shows, The Vampire Diaries, creates a fan base quickly and is gaining popularity. Both critics and fans love the show...
Read more

Emma Watson Is Saddened By George Floyd’s Death, Given Support In The Fight Against Racism

Celebrities Vikash Kumar -
Hollywood actress Emma Watson on Wednesday expressed her support in the fight against social injustice and racism following the death of black George Floyd...
Read more

After Leaving The Series, A New Character Will Appear In ‘Batwoman’ In Place Of Ruby Rose

TV Series Vikash Kumar -
After the release of actress Ruby Rose from the 'Batwoman' series, the CW Network has decided not to resume her character in the superhero...
Read more
© World Top Trend