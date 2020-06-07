The Last Kingdom Season 5: Here Are All The Latest Update, Check Here

- Advertisement -

The Last Kingdom recently returned to Netflix for an action-packed fourth season that saw more epic battles and gruesome character deaths in the war between Saxon and Dane. The show is based on The Saxon Stories, a long-running historical fiction book series by the prolific British novelist Bernard Cornwell. Cornwell’s epic series rivals even its television adaptation in scope, spanning 12 novels so far with the thirteenth – and final – book set to drop later this year.

executive producer Nigel Marchant said: “We’re very hopeful, we’d love to do a season five. I think all of us want to tell a story and it’s always much more satisfying if you can tell a complete story throughout all the various seasons. I think I speak for everyone when I say that we do love making it.”

season four, he attempted to reclaim his ancestral lands, but the mission went catastrophically wrong and cost the life of a dear friend. There’s no doubt that he will want to avenge that death, while finally taking back what is rightfully his.

Fans looking for a fix of The Last Kingdom while they wait for details about season five should head over to the show’s official YouTube channel, which features numerous videos with the cast and crew.

Get a glimpse into a typical day for the likes of Alexander Dreymon, Mark Rowley, and Emily Cox, or get an insight into the show’s impressive fight choreography and costume design.

Netflix has not yet ordered up another serving of The Last Kingdom, but given the popularity of the series and all the creative high notes hit by season 4, it would be pretty shocking if a season 5 renewal order wasn’t forthcoming.

As The Last Kingdom has advanced through the seasons, it has drifted farther afield from its source material. Several key events and characters have been changed or eliminated, so it’s becoming more difficult to hypothesize about where the showrunners may be going. In theory, season 5 will adapt the ninth and tenth novels in Bernard Cornwell’s series, 2015’s Warriors of the Storm and 2016’s The Flamebearer.

Season 4 ends in a place similar to that with which Warriors of the Storm picks up, even if it took a much different route to get there.

