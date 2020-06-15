Home TV Series Netflix The Kissing Booth 2: Check Out The Release Date, Expected Cast And...
The Kissing Booth 2: Check Out The Release Date, Expected Cast And More Updates

By- Aryan Singh
The kissing booth 2 is a sequel to the highly successful American teen romantic comedy film. The movie has been directed by ‘Vince Marcello.’ The first movie, ‘The Kissing Booth,’ was released in 2018. The movie’s sequel is based on a novel written by the author ‘Beth Reekles’ by the name ‘The Kissing Booth 2: Going the Distance,’ which was released earlier this year. Netflix is distributing the movie.

The Kissing Booth 2 release date

Fans have been patiently waiting for the second part of the movie to be released. The movie was renewed later on the 2019 Valentine’s Day. In February 2019, the cast of the movie was also decided. Not only this, the release date of the movie has also been decided.

The movie is now going to be released on Netflix on July 24, 2020. One primary reason for such a delay in the movie’s release is the ongoing pandemic COVID-19 going around the world. The movie will be released on its scheduled date on Netflix.

The kissing Booth 2 cast

Below is the cast for the upcoming movie.

Joey King as Shelly’ Elle’ Evans, Joel Courtney as Lee Flynn, Jacob Elordi as Noah Flynn, Taylor Perez as Marco, Molly Ringwald as Mrs. Flynn, Meganne young as Rachael, Morne Visser as Mr. Flynn, Branca Bosch as Olivia and other well-known artists are a part of the upcoming movie.

