The Haunting of Hill House Season 2: Release Date, Cast Details, Plot And All You Need To Know

By- Vikash Kumar
The Haunting of Hill House is an anthology horror drama web television that is supernatural. Based on the response from the audience the development has come up with a different season of the series. The series’ first season premiered on October 12, 2018. It received an overwhelming response from the crowd. In this article, I’ll discuss The Haunting of Hill House Season 2 Cast Details and schedule that is Episode.

The series is created by Mike Flanagan. A Supernatural, Horror genre is followed by it. The series’ story is based on The Haunting of Hill House by Shirley Jackson.

Meredith Averill, Darryl Frank Trevor Macy will be the television web series’ executive producers. FlanaganFilm, Paramount Television, Amblin Television would be the production company. Each episode of this series said to retains more than a million audiences that are active and have a runtime of about 45 minutes.

Who Are The Cast Included In The Haunting of Hill House Season 2?

As of this moment, we don’t have any information regarding the last detail of the television series. Based on the information from the guesses it’s evident that the development has retained the vast majority of the cast involved in the first season of the television series. We have gathered cast information from the last episode of the series to provide glimpses of information to you.

Following are the cast included in The Haunting of Hill House season 2

The Haunting of Hill House Season 2

  • Michiel Huisman and Paxton Singleton as Steven Crain,
  • Carla Gugino as Olivia Crain,
  • Henry Thomas and Timothy Hutton as Hugh Crain,
  • Elizabeth Reaser and Lulu Wilson as Shirley Crain Harris,
  • Oliver Jackson-Cohen and Julian Hilliard as Luke Crain,
  • Kate Siegel and Mckenna Grace as Theodora “Theo” Crain,
  • Victoria Pedretti and Violet McGraw as Eleanor “Nell” Crain Vance,
  • Annabeth Gish as Clara Dudley,
  • Anthony Ruivivar as Kevin Harris,
  • Samantha Sloyan as Leigh Crain,
  • Robert Longstreet as Horace Dudley,
  • Levy Tran as Trish Park,
  • James Lafferty as Ryan Quale,
  • James Flanagan as Funeral Director
  • Jordane Christie as Arthur Vance,
  • Elizabeth Becka as Aunt Janet,
  • Logan Medina as Jayden Harris,
  • May Badr as Allie Harris,
  • Anna Enger as Joey,
  • Fedor Steer as William Hill,
  • Olive Elise Abercrombie as Abigail,
  • Catherine Parker as Poppy Hill.
The Haunting of Hill House season 2: Plot Details

Plot details of The Haunting of Hill House season 2 are not revealed yet. Many might know the fact that the plot details of the series will be revealed only a few days before the actual release date. We need to wait for some time to get the plot details fo the second season.

