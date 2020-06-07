Home TV Series Netflix The Haunting of Hill House Season 2: Cast Details, Plot Details And...
The Haunting of Hill House Season 2: Cast Details, Plot Details And All The Recant Information

By- Vikash Kumar
The Haunting of Hill House is an anthology supernatural horror drama web television. Based on the reaction from the audience the evolution has produced a different season of this series. The first season of this series got released on October 12, 2018. It received an overwhelming response from the audience. In this guide, I’ll discuss The Haunting of Hill House Season 2 Cast Details and the program.

Mike Flanagan creates the series. A Drama, Supernatural, Horror genre is followed by it. This series’ story is based on The Haunting of Hill House by Shirley Jackson.

Mike Flanagan, Meredith Averill, Darryl Frank Trevor Macy are the tv web series’ producers. FlanaganFilm, Amblin Television is the production company. Each episode of the show has a runtime of around 45 minutes and said to retains more than a million active viewers.

Who Are The Cast Included In The Haunting of Hill House Season 2?

As of now, we don’t have any information regarding the detail of the upcoming television series. Based on the information from the guesses it is evident that the evolution has retained the majority of the cast involved from the first season of the tv series. We’ve gathered cast information from this series’ last episode to provide you.

Following are the cast included in The Haunting of Hill House season 2

  • Michiel Huisman and Paxton Singleton as Steven Crain,
  • Carla Gugino as Olivia Crain,
  • Henry Thomas and Timothy Hutton as Hugh Crain,
  • Elizabeth Reaser and Lulu Wilson as Shirley Crain Harris,
  • Oliver Jackson-Cohen and Julian Hilliard as Luke Crain,
  • Kate Siegel and Mckenna Grace as Theodora “Theo” Crain,
  • Victoria Pedretti and Violet McGraw as Eleanor “Nell” Crain Vance,
  • Annabeth Gish as Clara Dudley,
  • Anthony Ruivivar as Kevin Harris,
  • Samantha Sloyan as Leigh Crain,
  • Robert Longstreet as Horace Dudley,
  • Levy Tran as Trish Park,
  • James Lafferty as Ryan Quale,
  • James Flanagan as Funeral Director
  • Jordane Christie as Arthur Vance,
  • Elizabeth Becka as Aunt Janet,
  • Logan Medina as Jayden Harris,
  • May Badr as Allie Harris,
  • Anna Enger as Joey,
  • Fedor Steer as William Hill,
  • Olive Elise Abercrombie as Abigail,
  • Catherine Parker as Poppy Hill.

The Haunting of Hill House season 2: Plot Details

Plot details of The Haunting of Hill House season 2 are not revealed yet. Many might know that the plot details of the series will be revealed before the release date. We need to wait for some time to acquire the plot details fo the second season.

Vikash Kumar
Vikash has lived in New Delhi his whole life. Vikash has worked as a journalist for nearly a decade has contributed to several large publications including the Yahoo News and the Oakland Tribune. As a founder and journalist for World Top Trend, Vikash covers national and international developments.

