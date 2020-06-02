The Haunting of Hill House Season 2 Cast Details, Plot & All You Need To Know

- Advertisement -

The Haunting of Hill House is an American anthology supernatural horror drama web television. Based on the positive response from the audience the development has come up with another season of the series. The first season of the series got released on October 12, 2018. It received an overwhelming response from the audience around the globe. In this article, I’ll discuss The Haunting of Hill House Season 2 Cast Details and Episode schedule.

The series is created by Mike Flanagan. It follows a Drama, Supernatural, Horror genre. The story of the series is based on The Haunting of Hill House by Shirley Jackson.

Meredith Averill, Darryl Frank, Justin Falvey, Trevor Macy, Mike Flanagan are the executive producers of the television web series. FlanaganFilm, Amblin Television, Paramount Television are the production company involved in producing the television web series. Each episode of the series has a runtime of around 45 minutes and said to holds more than million active viewers.

Who Are The Cast Included In The Haunting of Hill House Season 2?

As of now, we don’t have any information about the last detail of the upcoming television series. Based on the information from the uneducated guesses it’s evident that the development has retained the majority of the cast involved in the first season of the television series. We have gathered cast information from the last episode of the series to provide you with glimpses of information.

Following are the cast included in The Haunting of Hill House season 2

Michiel Huisman and Paxton Singleton as Steven Crain,

Carla Gugino as Olivia Crain,,

Henry Thomas and Timothy Hutton as Hugh Crain,

Elizabeth Reaser and Lulu Wilson as Shirley Crain Harris,

Oliver Jackson-Cohen and Julian Hilliard as Luke Crain,

Kate Siegel and Mckenna Grace as Theodora “Theo” Crain,

Victoria Pedretti and Violet McGraw as Eleanor “Nell” Crain Vance,

Annabeth Gish as Clara Dudley,

Anthony Ruivivar as Kevin Harris,

Samantha Sloyan as Leigh Crain,

Robert Longstreet as Horace Dudley,

Levy Tran as Trish Park,

James Lafferty as Ryan Quale,

James Flanagan as Funeral Director

Jordane Christie as Arthur Vance,

Elizabeth Becka as Aunt Janet,

Logan Medina as Jayden Harris,

May Badr as Allie Harris,

Anna Enger as Joey,

Fedor Steer as William Hill,

Olive Elise Abercrombie as Abigail,

Catherine Parker as Poppy Hill.

The Haunting of Hill House season 2: Plot Details

Plot details of The Haunting of Hill House season 2 are not revealed yet. Many might know the fact that the plot details of the series will be revealed only a few days before the actual release date. We need to wait for some time to get the plot details fo the second season.