Home TV Series Netflix The Haunting of Hill House Season 2 Cast Details, Plot & All...
TV SeriesNetflix

The Haunting of Hill House Season 2 Cast Details, Plot & All You Need To Know

By- Kavin
- Advertisement -

The Haunting of Hill House is an American anthology supernatural horror drama web television. Based on the positive response from the audience the development has come up with another season of the series. The first season of the series got released on October 12, 2018. It received an overwhelming response from the audience around the globe. In this article, I’ll discuss The Haunting of Hill House Season 2 Cast Details and Episode schedule.

The series is created by Mike Flanagan. It follows a Drama, Supernatural, Horror genre. The story of the series is based on The Haunting of Hill House by Shirley Jackson.

Meredith Averill, Darryl Frank, Justin Falvey, Trevor Macy, Mike Flanagan are the executive producers of the television web series. FlanaganFilm, Amblin Television, Paramount Television are the production company involved in producing the television web series. Each episode of the series has a runtime of around 45 minutes and said to holds more than million active viewers.

Who Are The Cast Included In The Haunting of Hill House Season 2?

As of now, we don’t have any information about the last detail of the upcoming television series. Based on the information from the uneducated guesses it’s evident that the development has retained the majority of the cast involved in the first season of the television series. We have gathered cast information from the last episode of the series to provide you with glimpses of information.

Following are the cast included in The Haunting of Hill House season 2

  • Michiel Huisman and Paxton Singleton as Steven Crain,
  • Carla Gugino as Olivia Crain,,
  • Henry Thomas and Timothy Hutton as Hugh Crain,
  • Elizabeth Reaser and Lulu Wilson as Shirley Crain Harris,
  • Oliver Jackson-Cohen and Julian Hilliard as Luke Crain,
  • Kate Siegel and Mckenna Grace as Theodora “Theo” Crain,
  • Victoria Pedretti and Violet McGraw as Eleanor “Nell” Crain Vance,
  • Annabeth Gish as Clara Dudley,
  • Anthony Ruivivar as Kevin Harris,
  • Samantha Sloyan as Leigh Crain,
  • Robert Longstreet as Horace Dudley,
  • Levy Tran as Trish Park,
  • James Lafferty as Ryan Quale,
  • James Flanagan as Funeral Director
  • Jordane Christie as Arthur Vance,
  • Elizabeth Becka as Aunt Janet,
  • Logan Medina as Jayden Harris,
  • May Badr as Allie Harris,
  • Anna Enger as Joey,
  • Fedor Steer as William Hill,
  • Olive Elise Abercrombie as Abigail,
  • Catherine Parker as Poppy Hill.
Also Read:   'The Haunting Of Hill House Season 2': Are you prepared for the ghost game that is concealed? Dive Right in for All You Need to Know!
Also Read:   Here's everything we know about The Haunting of Hill House season 2

The Haunting of Hill House season 2: Plot Details

Plot details of The Haunting of Hill House season 2 are not revealed yet. Many might know the fact that the plot details of the series will be revealed only a few days before the actual release date. We need to wait for some time to get the plot details fo the second season.

- Advertisement -
Kavin
Kavin Venkat is a Full-stack software developer by profession and an avid writer by passion. He has been writing articles for the last two years. He always proves his dominance in writing article over topics related to television series, films and technology. Passionate writer looking curiously to explore new opportunity. Other than writing article he spends his time developing software and playing cricket.

Must Read

Is the season 3 of “The OA” coming? Recent updates on its release date, cast, plot and everything you want to know

Netflix Simran Jaiswal -
The first two seasons of "The OA", a popular mystery drama television series, are already streaming on Netflix. Now, viewers are waiting for season...
Read more

“The Seven Deadly Sins: Wrath of the Gods”: Recent updates on its release date, plot, cast and everything you want to know

Netflix Simran Jaiswal -
The Season Deadly Sins, an impressive and adventurous television anime, is an adaptation of Nakaba's Japanese fantasy manga series. The series premiered on MBS...
Read more

“Peaky Blinders” Season 5: Check out the review and spoilers!!!

Netflix Simran Jaiswal -
"Peaky Blinders" Season 5: Check out the review and spoilers!!!
Also Read:   'The Haunting Of Hill House Season 2': Are you prepared for the ghost game that is concealed? Dive Right in for All You Need to Know!
Genre: Historical fiction Creator: Steven Knight Cast: Cillian Murphy, Helen McCrory, Paul Anderson, Annabelle Wallis, Neil Maskell, Tom Hardy,...
Read more

Is “Dracula” season 2 coming? Check out the recent updates on its release date, cast, plot and everything you want to know

Netflix Simran Jaiswal -
Do you think vampires exist? Do you think garlic or sunlight can protect you from vampires? To get the answers to all these questions,...
Read more

Fast and Furious 9: Check out the new release date, plot, cast and everything else

Hollywood Simran Jaiswal -
Fans were eagerly waiting for the ninth installment of the "Fast and Furious" franchise as this popular media franchise was all set to release Fast...
Read more

Attack On Titan Season 4: Expected Release date, Cast And Characters

TV Series Sunidhi -
Attack on Titan: Overview This is a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Hajime Isayama. It is arranged in a fantasy world where humankind...
Read more

Dead To Me Season 2: Release Date, Plot And Some New Character That We Going To See In Season 2

Netflix Sunidhi -
Dead to me is a Netflix dark comedy that was created by Liz Feldman and is notably produced by Will Ferrell and Adam McKay. Dead...
Read more

The Peaky Blinders Season 5: Release Date, Summary, Cast And characters

Entertainment Sunidhi -
The Peaky Blinders were urban street group based in Birmingham, England, that went from the end of the 19th century and after the First...
Read more

The Outer Banks Season 3: Release  Date, Plot, Cast And Characters

Netflix Sunidhi -
Outer Banks is an adventure story teen drama Television series that premiered on Netflix on April 15, 2020, with ten episodes. This series is...
Read more

The Good Place Season 4 Cast Details & Episode Schedule

TV Series Kavin -
The Good Place is an American fantasy-comedy television series. The first season of the series made its debut entry on September 19, 2016. This...
Read more
© World Top Trend