The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4 : Script, Release Date, Expected Story And More New Updates!!!

By- Anand mohan
The Handmaid’s Tale has attained success globally and become one of the most well-known television series. Girls globally put on a brilliant red coat and white hat to strive for gender equality.

Since its original appearance in 2017, it has received critical acclaim and has won several Emmy Awards, Golden Globes, BAFTA awards, and much more.

The Script

Based on Margaret Atwood’s novel, The Handmaid’s Tale takes place in the United States within an almost dystopian future in which a dictatorial spiritual state, the Republic of Gilead, overthrew the government.

In response to falling birth rates in North America, fertile women are carefully tracked. They’re enslaved by waitresses that have children of high heeled men. These girls conceive the babies of those men whose wives are sterile. Offred is the title of our most important protagonists.

Seasons 1 and 2 of The Handmaid’s Tale introduced Offred and the other maids. To overthrow the country, Some of them join a secret resistance group.

Following the third season of The Handmaid’s Tale aired successfully, we’ll likely anticipate another chapter in Offred’s narrative.

Release Date

According to Elle, filming for season 4 has not yet started. Thus, we do not feel that they will appear on our screens soon.

In the past, the previous seasons started in April 2017, 2018, and 2019, so we would not be surprised if this occurred before mid-2020.

Expected Plot

The identical backstory inspired the first season of Handmaid’s Tale as Margaret Atwood’s book. Each season was then invented by the directors of the series, the acting producer of Atwood.

It is not effortless to speculate the storyline in Season 4 of The Handmaid’s Tale. In season, the emerging revolution started in full force. We imagine we’ll see more in year four.

Can Offred eventually find his household in season four? We’re waiting. All things considered, The Handmaid’s Tale is very dark, and a little sadness will not bother you to get the new season.

Anand mohan

