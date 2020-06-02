The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4 : Release Date, Story, Cast And Trailer

- Advertisement -

Desperate to understand what happens to a favorite character, June Osbourne? Here is what you need to know!

Its been a year since we watched The Handmaid’s Tale continue on our tv and to date, there is absolutely no prior information about the release of Season 4. This show is an American web television series which is based on the publication of the same name by author Margaret Atwood.

Story

This dark drama series occurs in a dystopian near-future where wealthy girls are made to provide children with powerful figures. This show portrays the life of a similar woman named June who lives as a concubine to some Gileadan Officer and his spouse.

The previous season ended with June being shot while she was running out of the guards. She had been attempting to rescue the children and Marthas that were being taken to Canada. In doing so, she was found by her fellow handmaids.

Thus the new season will open up about what will happen to June? Will she move underground or face punishment for her activities.

Release Date

The series was renewed for a fourth episode in July 2019 instantly after the premiere of season 3.

This series is one of the hit drama series of Hulu. This series first began in 2017 and ever since that time, has never failed to amaze its audience.

Season 4 is thought to have a total of 10 episodes. The filming for this show has started but has now been halted as a result of the current crisis.

It began earlier this year and were just two weeks into shooting as it had to be closed down.

It has also been confirmed that the little which could be done from home is already underway. The writers are still writing from your home.

So all this new setup is going to be delayed now. But do not worry, after this is over they are sure to bring the very best for you out.

Cast

So far as the cast is concerned Elizabeth Moose as June will be back continuing what she started with season 1.

Along with her, Joseph Fiennes, Alexis Bledel, Yvonne Strahovski, Madeline Brewer, Ann Dowd are also back. Along with the function of the protagonist, Elizabeth was supposed to begin her journey as a manager from this very season.

Trailer

Apart from this nothing much is understood. The trailer has not been outside yet.

For further updates and information, stay in touch with our website.