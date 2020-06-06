Home Top Stories The Handmaid's Tale Season 4 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Trailer
Top Stories

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Trailer

By- Anand mohan
We all look towards the future with an extremely optimistic faith. But recent events in the world order have shown things could have an ugly turn in no time. The Handmaid’s Tale is your series to tune in to if you ever want a sneak glimpse in an alternate dystopian world.

The sheer brilliance of this series has earned it several Primetime Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Drama Series. And here we’ve got more information about it, so dive right into it.

Release Date

The Handmaid’s Tale,” Hulu’s flagship original series has had no troubles renewing ever since the first season premiered in April 2017. While the viewers were still hooked onto the next season of the series, Hulu declared the fourth installment. Frankly, we found it coming considering the expanding fan base and its effect worldwide.

However, a specific date for the release is not known. Alas, the production is in a standstill since the pandemic devastated the USA.

Plot

The show is based on a novel by precisely the same name by Margaret Atwood. The next book in the series testament’ is outside too, which will define the show further.

The Handmaid’s Tale deals with a post-apocalyptic world. The fertility rate has dropped considerably, because of sexually transmitted diseases and pollution (Beware!). These girls are called Handmaids.

The end of season 3 reveals that the protagonist Handmaid June is seen smuggling (rescue *) vulnerable children across the border and has mortally wounded amidst her escape.

In another season, the seeds of rebellion planted by June and also co. will most probably grow to a full-scale rebellion. So, prepare yourself to breathe out intense sighs though you devour up 4 at 1 night.

Cast

Season 4 retains the old cast starring Elizabeth Moss, Alexis Bledel, Madeline Brewer, Joseph Fiennes, Max Minghella, and many other familiar faces.

Trailer

Due to the unforeseen pause of this production at the first phases, no teaser or trailer would be to be viewed anytime soon.

Anand mohan

