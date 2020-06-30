Home Top Stories The Handmaid's Tale Season 4 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Trailer
The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Trailer

By- Anand mohan
The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4: A series raped, tortured, harassed from the Gilead authorities. Most of us have a family of four in the house but this series has a handmaid, a wife, a husband, and a butler. A handmaid is somebody who conceived a child to a household. She’s raped by the household in front of the wife’s husband. As it has harsh cases of disturbance and girls’ harassment, this show isn’t everybody’s cup of tea. But the hope of mild together with the handmaid June that is trying to rescue everybody from the hell hole of Gilead.

Release Date

The production for season 4 was to launch in March 2020 using Elizabeth Moss making her directorial debut. However, due to the corona pandemic. The production was shut down. Within an Instagram post, Moss wrote,’To maintain the health and safety of our cast and crew and join the world to flatten to the curve. This show is my entire life, and this cast and crew are my loved ones. Nothing is more important than making sure that they and everybody around them is secure’.

Another definite reason as to why the series is taking such lengthy gaps between seasons is the broadness and longevity of this season. Moss commented to Digital Spy,’ Part of the reason it’s taken a little bit more. Besides only time, is that we’re making it a bit of a bigger season this season. We are stretching the limits of our capacities, production-wise, and we are on the move a lot’.

Cast

The main cast of Handmaid’s Tale includes Elizabeth Moss, Joseph Fiennes, Alexis Bledel, Yvonne Strahovski, Madeline Brewer, Ann Dowd, Max Minghella, Samira Wiley, Amanda Brugel and Bradley Whitford.

Plot

The book is very complicated but exquisitely written. The series has taken its inspiration from the book, and it sees a mysterious world Gilead, following another American Civil War, with a totalitarian society. Society after seeing a decrease in fertility rates due to pollution and sexually transmitted diseases subjugates fertile women into child-bearing captivity possessed by the higher classes. These women are known as the handmaids.”

These women should submit through ritualized called’the service.’ They’d then bare the kid for their commanders.’ After giving birth, they would then be changed to some other commander. It seems that the fourth season would continue with the Testaments,’ a sequel to the Handmaid’s Tale.’

Trailer

A trailer is much off since the production is not finished yet. We anticipate some development after the pandemic is performed, and the constraints loosen.

Anand mohan

Also Read:   Amazon Prime's The Boys Season 2: Release Date, Teaser, Cast, Plot And Everything You Need To Know
