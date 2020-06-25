The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Trailer

- Advertisement -

The Handmaid’s Tale will soon be returning for a fourth year, taking us into the ancestral world began in Hulu. It’s based on Canadian writer Margaret Atwood’s novel of the same name. But, there could be some delay in filming that has been shut down in the aftermath of this coronavirus epidemic.

Release Date

There’s no official release date yet, but according to sources, the new Season of the show will not be released before Autumn 2020. The previous seasons of this show have been released after a year because it was beginning in 2017, but things are getting delayed this year because of the epidemic.

Cast

The majority of the top characters are expected to go back for the Season. We will have Elisabeth Moss as June Osborne, Fagbenle as Luke, Alexis Bledel as Emily, and Joseph Fiennes as Commander Waterford. However, Rita will not be arriving after the actor confirmed it in an interview.

Plot

Season 4 is likely to pick up from where it left in Season 3, with June being swept off by her fellow handmaidens. The children had managed to escape and made the journey to Canada, so their story is going to be viewed more this Season. It is speculated that June will be facing severe effects this Season.

Fans have speculated that Nick will save June, but other concepts indicate that June will perish. In the first publication, it is kept ambiguous if June conveys her oppressive ordeal as a handmaid. Another theory suggests that perhaps June will die attempting to smuggle her daughter throughout the border to liberate her. To get a rebellious personality such as June, this might Look like a fitting end to sacrifice her life for Hannah’s escape from the distorted patriarchal police state of Gilead.

Trailer

See the trailer, assemble the assumptions, and remain curious for the upcoming fourth season of” The Handmaid’s Tale.” Stay updated. Get all the clues for the very first episode of the fourth season. Enjoy the trailer! Keep reading if you want to find out more! Stay safe and keep healthy.