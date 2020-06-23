The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Trailer

- Advertisement -

The Handmaid’s Tale last season aired about a year ago thus hopes for season 4 have grown up. The conclusion of the prior season has left people with a lot of puzzles and they are attempting to speculate by themselves. In this guide, we’d try to wrap up all such things.

Talking about year 4, the production of it has suffered a significant hit by the coronavirus pandemic. The shooting was initialized at the beginning of the year but was called off shortly as the lockdown was imposed. Fans want to know what will happen to the protagonist June, from where the previous time was wrapped up.

Release Date

Originally, considering the pattern of the release of previous seasons, it was presumed by viewers that the show would return at some point in the summer of 2020. Still, then an editor of the show, Wendy Hallam-Martin, said: “They’re already composing, therefore it is gonna take a while to act out another year, then we have Margaret Atwood’s new novel coming along — The Testaments.” The makers of the show seem to make this season bigger compared to the previous seasons and therefore there’s an extended period going to its making. However, with the continuing pandemic, this delay has nothing but lengthy, and so production will resume its function only once going about the business in the world becomes a secure deed again.

Cast

Since the series is mostly from June’s point of view, Elisabeth Moss, who plays her personality, will be returning to the series. Yvonne Strahovski, who plays the role of Serena Joy and Ann Dowd as Aunt Lydia will be returning to the screen. But Amanda Brugel who played the role of Rita, wouldn’t be returning into the new season of this show.

Plot

The newest season would likely pick up from the end of the last year, wherein audiences saw June being swept away by her fellow handmaids. Viewers would likely get to see more of the way the kids made their way to Canada. Since Serena was arrested in the final episode of season 3, we’d likely see more of that too from the new year.

Trailer

We must await the premiere of season 4 so that we can expect the season 4 trailer. It seems like a fair guess from today since even the shooting has stopped because of the recent times.