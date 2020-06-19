The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Trailer

- Advertisement -

The Handmaid’s Tale is your show to tune in to if you want a sneak glimpse in an alternate dystopian world. The sheer genius of this show has earned it several Primetime Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Drama Series. And here we have more news on it, so dip into it.

The Handmaid’s Tale, Hulu’s flagship first series, has no troubles renewing ever since the first season established in April 2017. While the viewers were hooked onto the next season of the series, Hulu declared the fourth episode.

Plot

The show relies on a novel by the same name by Margaret Atwood. The second publication in the series testament’ is out too, which will specify the series further.

The Handmaid’s Tale deals using a post-apocalyptic dystopian world. The fertility rate has decreased substantially, owing to sexually transmitted diseases and contamination (Beware!). These girls are called Handmaids.

The end of season 3 shows, the protagonist Handmaid June is seen smuggling (saving*) vulnerable children throughout the boundary and gets mortally wounded amidst her getaway.

In another season, the seeds of rebellion planted by June and also co. will probably grow into a full-fledged rebellion. So, be ready to breathe out intense sighs while you devour season 4 at 1 night.

Release Date

The Handmaid’s Tale was revived for a fourth episode in July 2019 even before the conclusion of the third season. The initial season of the dystopian play was, released in April 2017 and the next season was, released in April 2018. While the third installment of the drama has been created in June 2019.

There were speculations that we might have seen the fourth season of this series by the end of the year. However, on account of the outbreak, the production of The Handmaid’s Tale was altered and needs to be stopped.

Thus far the series does not have a formal release date. We can presume that the fourth group of episodes will only arrive in ancient 2021.

Cast

The season 4 of dystopian series The Handmaid’s Tale will feature:

Elisabeth Moss as June Osborne

Joseph Fiennes in the role of Commander Waterford

Yvonne Strahovski enjoying the character of Serena Joy

Alexis Bledel from the character of Emily

Madeline Brewer as Janine Lindo

Ann Dowd at the role of Aunt Lydia

Samira Wiley playing the role of Moira

OT Fagbenle as Luke

Bradley Whitford from the character of commander Lawrence

Trailer

As a result of unforeseen pause of this production in initial stages, no teaser or trailer would be to be seen anytime soon.