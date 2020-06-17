Home Top Stories The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Trailer
The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Trailer

By- Anand mohan
The series The Handmaid’s Tale starring Elizabeth Moss is among the very prosperous play of streaming platform Hulu. The series has gained high critics and a huge number of fans since its release. Season 3 of dystopian drama left its audiences with a great deal of unanswered questions. And therefore, fans are eagerly waiting for the return of The Handmaid’s Tale with its fourth installment.

The Handmaid’s Tale is an American television series of 2017. It is based on the 1985 dystopian novel The Handmaid’s Tale by writer Canadian Margaret Atwood.

Release Date

The Handmaid’s Tale was renewed for a fourth episode in July 2019 even before the end of this third season. The initial season of this dystopian play was, also released in April 2017 and the next season was, released in April 2018. While the next installment of this play was premiered in June 2019.

There were speculations that we might have seen the fourth season of this series by the end of the year. However, due to the pandemic, the production of The Handmaid’s Tale was affected and has to be stopped.

So far the series doesn’t have an official release date. We can assume that the fourth bunch of episodes will only arrive in ancient 2021.

Cast

The season 4 of Deadly series The Handmaid’s Tale will feature:
Elisabeth Moss as June Osborne
Joseph Fiennes in the role of Commander Waterford
Yvonne Strahovski playing the character of Serena Joy
Alexis Bledel in the character of Emily
Madeline Brewer as Janine Lindo
Ann Dowd in the role of Aunt Lydia
Samira Wiley playing the role of Moira
OT Fagbenle as Luke
Bradley Whitford in the character of commander Lawrence.

Plot

On mere anticipation, we are hoping season 4 of The Handmaid’s Tale to deliver the whereabouts of those kids who went towards Canada. Also, the further handmaiden has got June Osborne, also we’re keenly waiting to comprehend what happens afterward.

As the series is based on the publication of the same name, hence we are expecting a whole lot about Aunt Lydia and Baby Nicole could be seen at the approaching season of The Handmaid’s Tale. However, that doesn’t imply that it won’t make changes in the series to make it even more attractive for the audiences.

Trailer

Currently, there’s absolutely no such trailer for The Handmaids Tale Season 4 unveiled yet.

We’ve got some reports stating that the trailer for the series may get lost somewhere this month! However, we will update you when we get to know it.

Anand mohan



