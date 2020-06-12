Home Top Stories The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Some...
The Handmaid's Tale Season 4 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Some Other Exciting News!

By- Anand mohan
It has nearly been a year since the fans watched this play. And now everyone is waiting for The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4. Although, it appears that the fans need to wait for a great deal more for its fourth year because of this worldwide pandemic scenario. Every one of the previous seasons of this series received a wonderful response from the audiences in addition to the critics. And that’s why the fans have high hopes from the fourth season.

It is the movie of dystopian novel series of the same name by Margaret Atwood in 1985. The inaugural season of the show itself was able to bag eight Emmy awards. In July 2019, the creators renewed the series for its fourth installment that was scheduled to air later this season.

Plot

The next season of The Handmaid’s Tale finished on a Huge cliffhanger. The fans also have some clue of what it is that they have in the coming year. Serena was seized and direct to the prison in the prior season. The fourth season will unveil her destiny and show the fans what happens to her later taken as captive. The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4 will select soon after June successfully traffics over 50 kids into Canada. She got shot in the shoulder when protecting them. The season finished without unveiling whether she’s dead or alive. The fourth season will show the destiny of her too.

In a recent interview, the showrunner, Miller told the fans about the narrative of this series. He stated, “My arch is still very much the arc of this book. People now talk about the way we are before this publication, but we’re not actually. The book begins, then skips 200 years using an academic conversation in the end of it. We are not going past the publication; we are just reaching land she covered quickly, a little more gradually.”

Cast

At the upcoming season, we shall witness, Elisabeth Moss as June Osborne, Yvonne Strahovski as Serena Joy, Ann Dowd as Aunt Lydia, O.T. Fagbenle as Luke. Alexis Bledel as Emily, and Joseph Fiennes as Commander Fred Waterford, reprising their roles from the prior seasons. We are expecting them to take the same charisma in the new chapter of the saga.

Release Date

The creators’ original plans were to end the production by the first week of August and launching the series in the next quarter. However, it doesn’t seem possible at present because of the outbreak. If the founders get the consent to restart the creation in the upcoming weeks, the lovers could anticipate The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4 to premiere by the end of the season.

Anand mohan

