The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And New Updates!!!

Margaret Atwood has come out with her latest book that functions as an installment to Handmaid’s story – The Testaments. But that’s not exactly the ned because, exactly like the novel, the series is also planning to move ahead with its next season- The Handmaid’s Tale season!

Therefore, here is everything you need to understand as the battle in the life of June, Osborne continues.

Release Date

Initially, the show was expected to emerge during the autumn of 2020. But, no date had been granted. But at the specified circumstances as the world is raging its warfare against sin, the delay at the date is indefinite.

Cast

The cast members are not going to be different from the ones we’ve already witnessed. Elisabeth Moss is again going to take over in her role as June Osborne because of which had previously obtained a lot of appreciation.

Apart from that people, of course, have Samira Wiley as Moira, Alexis Bledel as Emily, Joseph Fiennes as Fred Waterford, Yvonne Strahovski as Serena Waterford, O-T Fagbenle as Luke Bankole, Ann Dowd as Aunt Lydia, Bradley Whitford as Commander Joseph Laurence, Max Minghella as Nick Blaine, Clea Duvall as Sylvia and Amanda Brugel as Rita.

Plot

The battle of June Osborne makes the heart of the story. We see her live her own life as a”Handmaid” into the household of Joseph Laurence’s family. The narrative shows us the life of their handmaids and the brutality that they confront in the men around them.

In season, June not just escapes but also proceeds to free a few of the children. However, the season finishes heartbreakingly as we see June being held captive again, though the children escape.

So at this time, we think that season 4 is going to pay for the children’s travel across Canada, and June’s life is threatened once more as she faces the consequences for her actions.