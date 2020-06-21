Home Top Stories The Handmaid's Tale Season 4 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Much...
The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Much More

By- Anand mohan
The Handmaid’s Tale is continuing on its path to gaining considerable viewership and popularity, with reports from last year saying that it’s Season 2 reeled in double the amount of viewers when compared with Season 1. So it’s no surprise that the dystopian tragedy series according to Margaret Atwood’s book of the same name has been renewed for a fourth year. The information about Season 4 was declared via the show’s social websites accounts shortly after Season 3 aired.

Read on below if you’re just as curious as us about what to expect from Season 4!

Release Date

Season 1 and 2 both aired in April 2017 and 2018 respectively, and Season 3 a little after in June 2019. We previously thought that Season 4 could also stay close to the pattern and atmosphere from the summer of 2020.

Producer Warren Littlefield affirmed that Season 4’s creation would begin on March 2, but this was before everything changed with the coronavirus pandemic, and now, filming has been stopped. Elizabeth Moss, who plays June shared on Instagram they would resume production” when it’s safe to do so”.

For now, all we can do is wait because it looks like there will be quite some delay in Season 4.

Cast Details

As an example, Elizabeth Moss will return to play with June. Together with her, the majority of the lead cast members are expected to return like Ann Dowd (Aunt Lydia), Yvonne Strahovski (Serena Joy), Alexis Bledel (Emily), O. T. Fagbenle (Luke) and Joseph Fiennes (Commander Waterford).

But, Amanda Brugel, who plays Rita, has confirmed that she will not be returning for Season 4.

Plot

Season 4 will probably address and select up from the Season 3 finale cliffhanger at which June was swept away by her fellow handmaidens. We will see more of those children who successfully escaped into Canada. We also see Serena being detained in the final episode so this may have consequences later on.

Margaret Atwood’s new book The Testaments set 15 years afterward, may also impact some part of Season 4.

