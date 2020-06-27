Home Top Stories The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Latest...
The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Latest Updates!!!

By- Anand mohan
The Handmaid’s Tale is going to be out with Season 4! And we can’t wait. Read this post till the end to find out the full details.

In July 2019, it was declared that the show is returning for a fourth season, and lovers are eager to know everything that comes out. That’s why we introduced this guide to disclose what we know up to now about the upcoming season of the exciting show. So without further delay, let us jump into it.

Release Date

There’s excellent news for the fans. The series was renewed for a brand new season in September 2019. Season 4 is hence confirmed and is scheduled to come out in 2021. We don’t know the exact date. The production cannot occur until the restrictions on account of the COVID-19 pandemic are raised. We might know more once the production starts functioning.

Cast

We will be seeing all the main characters in the upcoming season. This means that we will see Elisabeth Moose as June Osborne, Joseph Fiennes as Commander Fred Waterford, Yvonne Strahovski as Serena Joy Waterford, Alexis Bledel as Dr. Emily Malek and Madeline Brewer as Janine Lindo. Fans are also anticipating Ann Dowd, O. T. Fagbenle, Max Minghella, and also lots of different people.

Let’s wait for more information from the production team.

Plot

June Osborne had just rescued the children from Gilead, and her life is in danger. We don’t understand what’s going to happen to her. This season will allow us to know what happens to her and the way Gilead’s immunity will get the job done. We’ll also have the ability to observe a trailer a few months before the release of this season. The variant isn’t occurring till 2021 for sure, and therefore it’s going to be a lengthy wait. The team will make sure that the wait is well worth by giving us a season.

Anand mohan

