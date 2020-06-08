Home TV Series Amazon Prime "The Grand Tour" Season 4: Recent updates on its release date, cast,...
“The Grand Tour” Season 4: Recent updates on its release date, cast, plot and everything you want to know

By- Simran Jaiswal
Created by Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and Andy Wilman, “The Grand Tour” is one of the most popular British motoring television series. The first season of this series debuted on November 18, 2016. In less than four years, this series has impressed its fans with its three seasons and has also created a global fan base.

Now, let’s see what information we have about “The Grand Tour” season 4. The fourth season of The Grand Tour is quite different from other seasons in terms of format and outlook.

Format of “The Grand Tour” Season 4

In the first three seasons, viewers got to enjoy car reviews, timed laps, motoring challenges and races, studio segments and the coming of celebrity guests.

But the format of season 4 is changed. Season 4 presents films dedicated to road trips, and it has episodes related to adventure special.

Release date of episode 2 of “The Grand Tour” Season 4

“The Grand Tour” season 4 has released its first episode named “The Grand Tour presents Seamen” on Amazon Prime on December 13, 2019. Fans are eagerly waiting for the second episode, “The Grand Tour presents Madagascar Special”.

Clarkson and Andy revealed that the second episode was filmed near about six months ago. Sadly, producer Wilman contracted coronavirus, and it caused a delay in the editing of the second episode.

However, little work to the completion of the second episode is left, and they are soon going to hand it over to Amazon, but it cannot be predicted when Amazon will release it.

The cast of “The Grand Tour” Season 4

The cast is same as that of in previous seasons, i.e. cast include Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and Andy Wilman.

Episodes of “The Grand Tour” Season 4″

The first episode of season 4, i.e. “The Grand Tour presents: Seamen” has been loved by its fans and it has also got ratings of 8.7/10 on IMDb. In “Seamen”, the expedition begins in Cambodia and then arrives at Siem Reap and then proceeds to Tonlé Sap Lake before reaching the Mekong Delta and sailing into South Vietnam.

Now viewers are waiting for the arrival of “The Grand Tour presents Madagascar Special”.

Stay with us for more updates.

