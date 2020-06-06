Home TV Series The Good Place Season 5: Release Date, Cast Details And Episode Schedule
The Good Place Season 5: Release Date, Cast Details And Episode Schedule

By- Vikash Kumar
The fantastic Place is an American tv series that is fantasy-comedy. The series’ first season made its debut entry on September 19, 2016. This is one of the few series in the entertainment industry which gets renewed after the completion of the season. Four seasons have been finished by the series. January 30, 2020 was finished on by last season of this series. In this guide, I’ll explore The Good Place season episode schedule and 5 cast details.

Michael Schur creates the series. It follows a Genre, Comedy fiction, Fantasy, Dystopia genre. Drew Goddard, Michael Schur, David Miner, Morgan Sackett will be the producers of the television series. In producing the series, production companies involved are Fremulon, Universal Television, 3 Arts Entertainment. Each episode of the series has a runtime of around 22 minutes and holds over a million active audiences.

Who Are The Cast Included In The Good Place?

  • Kristen Bell as Eleanor Shellstrop,
  • William Jackson Harper as Chidi Anagonye,
  • Jameela Jamil as Tahani Al-Jamil,
  • D’Arcy Carden as Janet,
  • Manny Jacinto as Jason Mendoza,
  • Ted Danson as Michael,
  • Tiya Sircar as Vicky,
  • Adam Scott as Trevor,
  • Marc Evan Jackson as Shawn,
  • Luke Guldan as Chris Baker,
  • Amy Okuda as Gayle,
  • Steve Berg as Chuck,
  • Bambadjan Bamba as Bambadjan,
  • Josh Siegal as Glenn,”Tinker,
  • Joe Mande as the voice of Toddrick “Todd” Hemple,
  •  Maribeth Monroe as Mindy St. Claire,
  • Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Simone Garnett,
  • Eugene Cordero as Steven “Pillboi” Peleaz,
  • Ben Lawson as Larry Hemsworth,
  • Rebecca Hazlewood as Kamilah Al-Jamil,
  • Ajay Mehta as Waqas Al-Jamil,
  • Anna Khaja as Manisha Al-Jamil,
  • Leslie Grossman as Donna Shellstrop,
  • Angela Trimbur as Madison,
  • Meryl Hathaway as Brittany,
  • Mitch Narito as Donkey Doug,
  • Keston John as Uzo,
  • Brandon Scott Jones as John Wheaton,
  • Tahani,
  • Ben Koldyke as Brent Norwalk.
  •  Jason Mantzoukas as Derek,
  • Maya Rudolph as “Gen”,
  • Mike O’Malley as Jeff the Doorman,
  • Brad Morris as Mattexperiment,
  • Paul Scheer as Chuckto,
  • Stephen Merchant as Neil.
The Good Place Episode Schedule

  • A Girl from Arizona directed by Drew Goddard, written by Andrew Law & Kassia Miller, aired on September 26, 2019,
  • Chillaxing directed by Anya Adams, written by Aisha Muharrar, aired on October 10, 2019,
  • Tinker, Tailor, Demon, Spy directed by Morgan Sackett, written by Cord Jefferson, aired on October 17, 2019,
  • Employee of the Bearimy directed by Beth McCarthy-Miller, written by Joe Mande, aired on October 24, 2019,
  • A Chip Driver Mystery directed by Steve Day, written by Lizzy Pace, aired on October 31, 2019,
  • Help Is Other People directed by Beth McCarthy-Miller, written by Dave King, aired on November 7, 2019,
  • The Funeral to End All Funerals directed by Kristen Bell, written by Josh Siegal & Dylan Morgan, aired on November 14, 2019,
  • The Answer directed by Valeria Migliassi Collins, written by Dan Schofield, aired on November 21, 2019,
  • You’ve Changed, Man directed by Rebecca Asher, written by Matt Murray, aired on January 9, 2020,
  • Mondays, Am I Right? directed by Rebecca Asher, written by Jen Statsky, aired on January 16, 2020,
  • Patty directed by Morgan Sackett, written by Megan Amram, aired on January 23, 2020,
  • Whenever You’re Ready directed by Michael Schur, written by Michael Schur, aired on January 30, 2020.
The tv show Cobra Kai has amused and impressed fans of audiences and the first Karate Kid film series.
