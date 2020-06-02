Home TV Series The Good Place Season 4 Cast Details & Episode Schedule
TV Series

The Good Place Season 4 Cast Details & Episode Schedule

By- Kavin
- Advertisement -

The Good Place is an American fantasy-comedy television series. The first season of the series made its debut entry on September 19, 2016. This is one of the few series in the entertainment industry which gets renewed soon after the completion of the previous season. The series has completed four seasons with 53 episodes. Last season of the series completed recently on January 30, 2020. In this article, I’ll discuss The Good Place season 5 cast details and episode schedule.

The series is created by Michael Schur. It follows a Genre, Comedy, Philosophical fiction, Fantasy, Dystopia genre. Michael Schur, David Miner, Morgan Sackett, Drew Goddard are the executive producers of the television series. Production companies involved in producing the series are Fremulon, 3 Arts Entertainment, Universal Television. Each episode of the series has a runtime of around 22 minutes and holds more than a million active viewers.

Who Are The Cast Included In The Good Place?

  • Kristen Bell as Eleanor Shellstrop,
  • William Jackson Harper as Chidi Anagonye,
  • Jameela Jamil as Tahani Al-Jamil,
  • D’Arcy Carden as Janet,
  • Manny Jacinto as Jason Mendoza,
  • Ted Danson as Michael,
  • Tiya Sircar as Vicky,
  • Adam Scott as Trevor,
  • Marc Evan Jackson as Shawn,
  • Luke Guldan as Chris Baker,
  • Amy Okuda as Gayle,
  • Steve Berg as Chuck,
  • Bambadjan Bamba as Bambadjan,
  • Josh Siegal as Glenn,”Tinker,
  • Joe Mande as the voice of Toddrick “Todd” Hemple,
  •  Maribeth Monroe as Mindy St. Claire,
  • Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Simone Garnett,
  • Eugene Cordero as Steven “Pillboi” Peleaz,
  • Ben Lawson as Larry Hemsworth,
  • Rebecca Hazlewood as Kamilah Al-Jamil,
  • Ajay Mehta as Waqas Al-Jamil,
  • Anna Khaja as Manisha Al-Jamil,
  • Leslie Grossman as Donna Shellstrop,
  • Angela Trimbur as Madison,
  • Meryl Hathaway as Brittany,
  • Mitch Narito as Donkey Doug,
  • Keston John as Uzo,
  • Brandon Scott Jones as John Wheaton,
  • Tahani,
  • Ben Koldyke as Brent Norwalk.
  •  Jason Mantzoukas as Derek,
  • Maya Rudolph as “Gen”,
  • Mike O’Malley as Jeff the Doorman,
  • Brad Morris as Mattexperiment,
  • Paul Scheer as Chuckto,
  • Stephen Merchant as Neil.
Also Read:   The Good Place Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And All The New Latest Information Here
Also Read:   Seven Deadly Sins Season 4: Netflix Release Date And All The New Update For This Series

The Good Place Episode Schedule

  • A Girl from Arizona directed by Drew Goddard, written by Andrew Law & Kassia Miller, aired on September 26, 2019,
  • A Girl from Arizona directed by Drew Goddard, written by Andrew Law & Kassia Miller, aired on October 3, 2019,
  • Chillaxing directed by Anya Adams, written by Aisha Muharrar, aired on October 10, 2019,
  • Tinker, Tailor, Demon, Spy directed by Morgan Sackett, written by Cord Jefferson, aired on October 17, 2019,
  • Employee of the Bearimy directed by Beth McCarthy-Miller, written by Joe Mande, aired on October 24, 2019,
  • A Chip Driver Mystery directed by Steve Day, written by Lizzy Pace, aired on October 31, 2019,
  • Help Is Other People directed by Beth McCarthy-Miller, written by Dave King, aired on November 7, 2019,
  • The Funeral to End All Funerals directed by Kristen Bell, written by Josh Siegal & Dylan Morgan, aired on November 14, 2019,
  • The Answer directed by Valeria Migliassi Collins, written by Dan Schofield, aired on November 21, 2019,
  • You’ve Changed, Man directed by Rebecca Asher, written by Matt Murray, aired on January 9, 2020,
  • Mondays, Am I Right? directed by Rebecca Asher, written by Jen Statsky, aired on January 16, 2020,
  • Patty directed by Morgan Sackett, written by Megan Amram, aired on January 23, 2020,
  • Whenever You’re Ready directed by Michael Schur, written by Michael Schur, aired on January 30, 2020.
Also Read:   The Good Place Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And All The New Latest Information Here
- Advertisement -
Also Read:   The Good Place Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And All The New Latest Information Here
Kavin
Kavin Venkat is a Full-stack software developer by profession and an avid writer by passion. He has been writing articles for the last two years. He always proves his dominance in writing article over topics related to television series, films and technology. Passionate writer looking curiously to explore new opportunity. Other than writing article he spends his time developing software and playing cricket.

Must Read

Is the season 3 of “The OA” coming? Recent updates on its release date, cast, plot and everything you want to know

Netflix Simran Jaiswal -
The first two seasons of "The OA", a popular mystery drama television series, are already streaming on Netflix. Now, viewers are waiting for season...
Read more

“The Seven Deadly Sins: Wrath of the Gods”: Recent updates on its release date, plot, cast and everything you want to know

Netflix Simran Jaiswal -
The Season Deadly Sins, an impressive and adventurous television anime, is an adaptation of Nakaba's Japanese fantasy manga series. The series premiered on MBS...
Read more

“Peaky Blinders” Season 5: Check out the review and spoilers!!!

Netflix Simran Jaiswal -
"Peaky Blinders" Season 5: Check out the review and spoilers!!! Genre: Historical fiction Creator: Steven Knight Cast: Cillian Murphy, Helen McCrory, Paul Anderson, Annabelle Wallis, Neil Maskell, Tom Hardy,...
Read more

Is “Dracula” season 2 coming? Check out the recent updates on its release date, cast, plot and everything you want to know

Netflix Simran Jaiswal -
Do you think vampires exist? Do you think garlic or sunlight can protect you from vampires? To get the answers to all these questions,...
Read more

Fast and Furious 9: Check out the new release date, plot, cast and everything else

Hollywood Simran Jaiswal -
Fans were eagerly waiting for the ninth installment of the "Fast and Furious" franchise as this popular media franchise was all set to release Fast...
Read more

Attack On Titan Season 4: Expected Release date, Cast And Characters

TV Series Sunidhi -
Attack on Titan: Overview This is a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Hajime Isayama. It is arranged in a fantasy world where humankind...
Read more

Dead To Me Season 2: Release Date, Plot And Some New Character That We Going To See In Season 2

Netflix Sunidhi -
Dead to me is a Netflix dark comedy that was created by Liz Feldman and is notably produced by Will Ferrell and Adam McKay. Dead...
Read more

The Peaky Blinders Season 5: Release Date, Summary, Cast And characters

Entertainment Sunidhi -
The Peaky Blinders were urban street group based in Birmingham, England, that went from the end of the 19th century and after the First...
Read more

The Outer Banks Season 3: Release  Date, Plot, Cast And Characters

Netflix Sunidhi -
Outer Banks is an adventure story teen drama Television series that premiered on Netflix on April 15, 2020, with ten episodes. This series is...
Read more

The Good Place Season 4 Cast Details & Episode Schedule

TV Series Kavin -
The Good Place is an American fantasy-comedy television series. The first season of the series made its debut entry on September 19, 2016. This...
Read more
© World Top Trend