The Good Place Season 4: Cast Details, Episode Schedule And All You Need To Know

- Advertisement -

The Good Place is an American tv series that is fantasy-comedy. The first season of the series made its debut entry on September 19, 2016. This is one of the few series in the entertainment industry which gets revived soon after the last season’s completion. Four seasons have been completed by the series. Last season of the series completed on January 30, 2020. I’ll discuss The Good Place season 5 cast details and episode schedule.

Michael Schur creates the series. It follows the Dystopia genre, a Genre, Comedy, Philosophical fiction, Fantasy. Michael Schur, David Miner, Morgan Sackett, Drew Goddard are the executive producers of the television series. Production companies involved in producing the series are Fremulon, Universal Television, 3 Arts Entertainment. Each episode of the series retains over a million viewers that are active and has a runtime of around 22 minutes.

Who Are The Cast Included In The Place?

Kristen Bell as Eleanor Shellstrop,

William Jackson Harper as Chidi Anagonye,

Jameela Jamil as Tahani Al-Jamil,

D’Arcy Carden as Janet,

Manny Jacinto as Jason Mendoza,

Ted Danson as Michael,

Tiya Sircar as Vicky,

Adam Scott as Trevor,

Marc Evan Jackson as Shawn,

Luke Guldan as Chris Baker,

Amy Okuda as Gayle,

Steve Berg as Chuck,

Bambadjan Bamba as Bambadjan,

Josh Siegal as Glenn, “Tinker,

Joe Mande as the voice of Toddrick “Todd” Hemple,

Maribeth Monroe as Mindy St. Claire,

Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Simone Garnett,

Eugene Cordero as Steven “Pillboi” Peleaz,

Ben Lawson as Larry Hemsworth,

Rebecca Hazlewood as Kamilah Al-Jamil,

Ajay Mehta as Waqas Al-Jamil,

Anna Khaja as Manisha Al-Jamil,

Leslie Grossman as Donna Shellstrop,

Angela Trimbur as Madison,

Meryl Hathaway as Brittany,

Mitch Narito as Donkey Doug,

Keston John as Uzo,

Brandon Scott Jones as John Wheaton,

Tahani,

Ben Koldyke as Brent Norwalk.

Jason Mantzoukas as Derek,

Maya Rudolph as “Gen”,

Mike O’Malley as Jeff the Doorman,

Brad Morris as Mattexperiment,

Paul Scheer as Chuckto,

Stephen Merchant as Neil.

The Fantastic Place Episode Schedule

A Girl from Arizona led by Drew Goddard, composed by Andrew Law & Kassia Miller, aired on September 26, 2019,

A Girl from Arizona directed by Drew Goddard, composed by Andrew Law & Kassia Miller, aired on October 3, 2019,

Chillaxing led by Anya Adams, written by Aisha Muharrar, aired on October 10, 2019,

Tinker, Tailor, Demon, Spy led by Morgan Sackett, composed by Cord Jefferson, aired on October 17, 2019,

An employee of the Bearimy led by Beth McCarthy-Miller, written by Joe Mande, aired on October 24, 2019,

A Chip Driver Mystery led by Steve Day, written by Lizzy Pace, aired on October 31, 2019,

Help Is Other People directed by Beth McCarthy-Miller, written by Dave King, aired on November 7, 2019,

The Funeral to End All Funerals directed by Kristen Bell, composed by Josh Siegal & Dylan Morgan, aired on November 14, 2019,

The Response led by Valeria Migliassi Collins, composed by Dan Schofield, aired on November 21, 2019,

You’ve Changed, Man directed by Rebecca Asher, written by Matt Murray, aired on January 9, 2020,

Mondays, Am I Right? Directed by Rebecca Asher, written by Jen Statsky, aired on January 16, 2020,

Patty headed by Morgan Sackett, written by Megan Amram, aired on January 23, 2020,

Whenever You’re Ready directed by Michael Schur, written by Michael Schur, aired on January 30, 2020.