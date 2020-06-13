Home TV Series The Good Lord Bird Release Date, Cast & All You Need To...
TV Series

The Good Lord Bird Release Date, Cast & All You Need To Know

By- Kavin
The Good Lord Bird is an American drama miniseries. The first announcement about the series came in July 2019. The story of the series is based on the famous book The Good Lord Bird by James McBride. In recent days we could able to find that many television series and big-budget films are developed based on famous books and novels. In this article, I’ll discuss The Good Lord Bird release date, cast, and all you need to know.

Ethan Hawke and Mark Richard create the series. It follows the Drama genre.

Jason Blum, Ethan Hawke, Mark Richard, Albert Hughes, Jeremy Gold, Marci Wiseman, James McBride, Brian Taylor, Ryan Hawke, and David Schiff are the television series’ executive producers. Blumhouse Productions is the production company involved in producing the television series. Soon after the update from the development, rumors and speculations started revolving around the internet. Fans are extremely excited about the upcoming television series.

When Is The Good Lord Bird Release Date?

The Good Lord Bird will be released on August 9, 2020. This is if the series follows the previous release schedule. The development has already resumed their shooting progress after a delay. Even if the shooting progress gets delayed due to unavoidable circumstances, fans can enjoy the series as announced by the development without further delay. As announced earlier, series will be streamed through Showtime. As of now, these are the information related to the release date and streaming details of the television series. However, we’ll keep you updated once the announcement drops from the development.

Who Are The Cast Included In The Good Lord Bird?

As of now, we don’t have complete information about the cast included in The Good Lord Bird. The development has been partially updating the cast information about the performance artist involved in the television series. We have gathered cast information from internet sources.

Following are the cast included in The Good Lord Bird

  • Ethan Hawke as John Brown,
  • Daveed Diggs as Frederick Douglass,
  • Wyatt Russell as First Lieutenant J. E. B. Stuart,
  • Joshua Caleb Johnson as Onion,
  • McKinley Belcher III as Broadnax,
  • Rafael Casal as Cook.



The Good Lord Bird Plot Details

As of now, we don’t have any official confirmation about the plot details of The Good Lord Bird. Many might have known the fact that the plot details of the television series will be revealed only a few days before the actual release date. It’s too early execting the release date of the television series. However, we’ll keep you posted once the announcement drops from the development. Check our site for more regular updates.

Kavin
