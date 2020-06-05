Home TV Series The Goblin Slayer Season 2 is on the go: Read here for...
The Goblin Slayer Season 2 is on the go: Read here for more info

By- Aryan Singh
Goblin Slayer is another Japanese anime TV series which has been illustrated and adapted through a Japanese dark fantasy novel series. After the initial success of Season 1 of the show in 2018, it was confirmed that the show will be continued for Season 2. Season 1 of the show was released on October 7, 2018, and aired till December 30, 2018.

Season 2 Plot

The story is expected to be continued from where it was left off at the end of Season 1. There is quite a possibility that new characters will be introduced in Goblin Slayer Season 2. A 15-year-old girl goes out on her first-ever adventure with her friends which goes wrong. All her friends get killed by goblins, but she is lucky to get saved by a Goblin Slayer. He is on a mission to eradicate goblins from the planet. The girl then follows the goblin slayer and they can slay the goblin master till the end of season 1. As mentioned above, the story is expected to be continued from here itself.

Also Read:   Some Latest Updates About 'The Mandalorian Season 2'.
Season 2 Release Date

Unfortunately for the fans, there has been no announcement regarding the release dates of the season. There is a possibility of delay in ongoing work due to the current COVID-19 pandemic. The show is however expected to be released anytime in 2021.
Due to the popularity of the show, a film named Goblin Slayer-Goblin’s crown was also released on February 1, 2020.

Due to the popularity of the show, a film named Goblin Slayer-Goblin's crown was also released on February 1, 2020.

Stay safe, Stay updated.

