The forthcoming MCU Phase 4 Marvel films will not incorporate any standalone X-Men or Fantastic Four movies even though they have personalities that Disney currently controls following the Fox acquisition.

However a leaker claims that one of the most well-known mutants will be released whenever Black Panther two ,

which is scheduled to be released in early May 2022.

The dear X-Men and Avengers team member will allegedly get a suit made of a different type of vibranium, and Shuri will manufacture it.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is about to get more exciting than ever, the moment the new coronavirus permits.

Everything is postponed for now, which means the exciting Avengers improvements we’ve been craving might need to wait.

The pandemic forced Disney to postpone all MCU Stage 4 movies from several months.

The very first Marvel TV shows that should have hit Disney+ this season might still launch nearly according to plan, assuming production can resume work shortly.

The quicker we go through Stage 4, the faster we will reach the best components.

That is not to mention Phase 4 will be any less entertaining than before

However, this point of Marvel adventures functions as the springboard for its next major narrative that will hopefully finish with an Avengers movie as epic as Endgame.

It is a reconstruction phase intende to introduce new villains and new heroes, such as replacements for people who retired or expire.

Step 4 will also install new storylines that allow Marvel to add the characters it got from Fox into the MCU mix.

The mutants and the wonderful Four will be reboote for the MCU, whilst Deadpool is going to be adapte for Marvel’s universe.

We have no idea how Marvel can take action, but Stage 4 will be employ to prepare us for the arrival of the new characters.

Along with the X-Men member you want most to join the Avengers could make his debut sooner than we thought. We have had mutants in the Avengers for years now.

A mutant is currently the most powerful Avenger, per Kevin Feige. That is Wanda, of course. We just have not been speaking to her that way.

Her brother was briefly knighte as an Avengers back in Age of Ultron, in which he perishe.

It’s just that no one referred to these individuals as mutants, nor was Marvel able to introduce X-Men through the Infinity Saga.

Quicksilver could be back in WandaVision, and Wanda and Vision’s imaginary kids are mutants too.

Marvel may also find a way to insert Deadpool someplace in Phase 4, in anticipation of this Deadpool 3 movie.

However, the X-Men team member most fans need to see joining the Avengers is Wolverine.

He’s easily one of the most obvious X-Men, and he also happens to be a member of the Avengers from the comics.

Obtaining the rights to Wolverine rather than adding him to the MCU would be a huge mistake,

and Marvel likely won’t want to pass up the opportunity to reinvent Logan

A prominent but mysterious MCU leaker who posts info on Twitter claimed a few days ago that Spider-Man would have a bright future in the MCU, as Disney and Sony will ink a new venture.

At precisely the exact same time, he published a brief but potentially revealing message about Wolverine.

“MCU is a far more dangerous location for Wolverine than you may think. Logan receives his combat nanosuit as a result of Shuri and Antarctic Vibranium,” Roger Wardell explained.

There is a lot of information to unpack in that tweet.

To start with, it implies that Wolverine could appear as soon as May 6th, 2022,

when Black Panther two will be publish in the event the coronavirus pandemic doesn’t delay it.

That is assuming Shuri doesn’t make an appearance elsewhere, naturally.

Black Panther 2 was the very first film Marvel supporte past the MCU Stage 4 roster,

thus we always assumed it would be a part of Stage 5.

Wardell also indicates that Shuri includes a future in the MCU, something we have always suspected for T’Challa’s clever sister.

Also intriguing is the fact that Shuri will earn a nano suit for Wolverine.

For that to happen, Wolverine would need to be a key participant in the grand scheme of things.

It’s uncertain if his claws will be made of adamantium or not.

But the vibranium suit needs to be convenient.

Finally, Wardell specifically mentioned the kind of vibration that Shuri will utilize, and that is the Antarctic type.

That’s where the Savage Land is situate,

and in which the X-Men may originate in the Avengers, according to a previous escape.

Wardell was the leaker who supplied accurate Endgame plot details before the film premiered,

so that he had access to inside sources.

Nevertheless, there is no guarantee any of the more recent predictions will come true.

Marvel has plenty of time to change things around,

and let’s not forget that the COVID-19 pandemic could still ruin releases and production timelines.