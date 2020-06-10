The Dragon Prince Season 4: Release Date, Trailer And What’s Next For Season 4?

- Advertisement -

Being published only about a couple of decades before, The Dragon Prince animated series has gathered some impressive notoriety considering that the series has a huge evaluation on IMDb: 8.4. The third season ended by leaving the lovers. But the fantastic thing is that Season 4 will arrive.



There is no date for if the forthcoming season is coming for The Dragon Prince announced. But we know that usually, a season of the series is released following a gap of approximately six months. This was the pattern for the first 3 seasons. But considering that Season 4 is facing a delay caused most likely by the pandemic, we could expect the show to go back to the huge screens in a max of months.

What is next for Season 4?

We’re free as we can’t know before the show begins, what happens to create speculations. We’re betting on tensions occurring between people and elves. We can anticipate of centuries of people and bloodthirsty elves turning into monsters. Humans and elves could ally at some point for battling Viren’s dark magic forces.

For Lord, Viren is your High Mage of Katolis and was the adviser for King Harrow. Viren afterward became a traitor to his kingdom. He’s a dark mage that follows the orders of the Archmage Aaravos, and Claudia and Soren’s father. His enemies supposed dead viren at some point in the series, but Claudia resurrected him.

The Dragon Prince can be categorized as a fantasy series, and an adventure, comedy, drama. It premiered on Netflix with its pilot event in September 2019. Aaron Ehasz and Justin Richmond created the show.