The Dragon Prince Season 4: Release Date, Plot, Trailer, Cast And Catch The All Updates

By- Ajeet Kumar
The Dragon Prince is a fantasy web television series that is computer-animated. The series was made for Netflix and is the brainchild of Avatar: The Last Airbender writer and executive producer Aaron Ehasz and game developer Justin Richmond. The show surfaced in September 2018 on Netflix. The series has 3 seasons with 27 episodes and a season of 25-27 minutes to each episode. The series boasts a massive fan base and has received glowing reviews.

The series is set in a dream world from the continent of Xadia that’s full of magic derived from six components: The Sun, Moon, Stars, Earth, Sky, and Ocean. Dragons the people, and elves dwelt in harmony till the humans started to use the lifestyle of mystical creatures to perform dark magic and this drove a wedge between them and the magical property of Xadia was split into two parts. In a sudden turn of events, an unlikely friendship strikes with all elf delegated to kill them. Together, they try to bring peace among their warring lands.

Release Date & Renewal Status Of The Dragon Prince Season 4

Presently, we do not have any update as to when the series would come upon our little screens. Since the creation had been changed due to the continuing Coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic.

If things go well in the future it’s anticipated the show.

The Dragon Prince Season 4 Cast

We can expect all the cast from the previous season to be present in the season:

  • Erik Todd Dellums as Aaravos
  • Jason Simpson as Viren
  • Racquel Belmonte as Claudia
  • Jesse Inocalla as Soren
  • Jack DeSena as Callum
  • Paula Burrows as Rayla
  • Sasha Rojen as Ezran
Storyline Of The Dragon Prince Season 4

The series is a dream one is based on a fictional universe with a world full of magic obtained from elements. But unfortunately, the humans were unable to utilize it and they resorted to black magic.

This turmoil contributes to the rest of the planet in two worlds one with the people and one with the elves. So this is the crux of the plot.

Also Read:   Outer Banks Season 2: Released On Netflix? Cast, Plot And All Details
