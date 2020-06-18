The Dragon Prince Season 4: Release Date, Plot, Cast, Trailer And All Latest News

- Advertisement -

“The Dragon Prince” is a web TV animated series. Aaron Ehasz and Justin Richmond created the series for Netflix. The series’ first season debuted on September 14, 2018; the third season was released on November 22, 2019, and the season was released on February 15, 2019.

All 3 seasons of the show were successful. After receiving a response it got renewed for its season!!!

Cast

No doubt of the principal cast will be coming to the season such as Callum, Layla, Tarzan Ezra, Rayala, Claudia, Soren, and Brave.

“The Dragon Prince” Season 4: Plot

The series’ storyline is about a fantasy world Xadia which is full of magic Sky, and The Sun, Moon, Stars, Ocean, Earth. The individuals, dragons, elves used to reside until the people tried to do magic, which resulted in the division of their Xadia’s property into two elements. The story started as soon as the prince of elf and the prince of these folks became friends while attempting to bring peace.

From where the season 3 left, the plot of season 4 will last. We do not have any information

Release Date

The manufacturers have said which the show’s fourth season would be coming in May 2020. There hasn’t any update though as of now. Most probably we can presume that the key reason to function as coronavirus outbreak, that has put a brake on the entertainment industry. So, we must look forward and also further updates concerning the date of the launch of the series.

“The Dragon Prince” Season 4: Trailer

We don’t have an official trailer from Netflix until today since everything has been messed up by the pandemic. We’ll allow you to know whether there’s any update about the series till afterward remain And read!!