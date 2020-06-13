Home TV Series Netflix The Dragon Prince Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Storyline, Trailer And All...
The Dragon Prince Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Storyline, Trailer And All Latest Updates

By- Ajeet Kumar
The Dragon Prince is a dream computer-animated web tv show.
The series first premiered on the streaming service Netflix, on September 14, 2018.

It is created for Netflix by Aaron Ehasz and Justin Richmond and produced by Bardel Entertainment by Wonderstorm and animated.

Season 3 premiered giving the fans seasons with exciting stories.

So they expect the Season that was next to drop and are hyped up.

Release Date

The makers have said that the season of the series would be coming from May 2020. There hasn’t any upgrade, though as of today. Most probably we can presume that the key motive to function as coronavirus outbreak, which has put a brake on the amusement industry. So, we have to appear forward along with further updates concerning the date of release of this show.

The Dragon Prince Season 4 Trailer

Let’s have a look at their routine for the launch date and your trailer release time for the series.

The trailer premiered in July 2018 in the San Diego Comic-Con, two months before the initial Season premiered in September 2018.

The season premiered on February 15, 2019, and was announced in October 2018.

We expect the trailer to be published before the release of the upcoming Season.

The Dragon Prince Season 4

The story revolves around Xadia’s magic land.

The magic there is derived from six resources: Sun, Moon, Stars, Stars, Earth, and Ocean.

Centuries ago, the dragons, elves, and humans of Xadia dwelt in peace. Individuals, being not able to use magic started using dark occult magic.

Ajeet Kumar

