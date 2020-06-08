The Dragon Prince Season 4: Release date, Cast, Plot And Know The All New Updates

- Advertisement -

One industry comes into our mind if we discuss the manga or animated series and that’s Japan. Animated series is best but it is not true that Japanese animated series are popular worldwide. If we speak of American animated show then they’re also great and how can we not talk about the renowned The Dragon Prince if were talking about American animated series.

The Dragon Prince is an American animated action series. It’s animated web series with a lot of adventure as well as a comedy. This animated series is created by Aaron Ehasz and Justin Richmond. It is a Netflix Originals and just gets clicked on Netflix. This series is made by Wonderstorm. The entire show is animated by Bardel Entertainment. It has a total of three and fourth is in the line. So when are we getting The Dragon Prince’s fourth season?

Release Date:

As of now, Netflix has not yet shown anything about the season’s release date. Although, it is being speculated after this year that season four may be released by the founders.

It is going to be intriguing to be aware of the plans of The Dragon Prince team.

Voice cast and characters:

The cast of the season will comprise —

Erik Dellums voicing for Aaravos

Queen Sarai by Kazumi Evans

Jack De Sena for Callum

Jason Simpson voicing for Viren

Jesse Inocalla for Soren

King Harrow by Luc Roderique

Paula Burrows voicing for Rayla

Sasha Rojen as Ezran

Racquel Belmonte as Calandra

What is the plot of The Dragon Prince Season 4?

The story will be set in a continent of Xadia. Xadia is a huge fantasy and a literary land. In this continent, the narrative will continue. The continent is divided using a lava lake so we can say that living in this world would be tough and challenging. In the previous season, that is season three the army of Viren got defeated as well as Claudia reviving Viren by her dark magic. When it has to do with the plot of the season then nothing is yet confirmed. We do not have a hint about the storyline.

Fans are happy that they are becoming season four but in the release season, they are upset because of the fluctuations and the postponed at the same time.