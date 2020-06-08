“The Dragon Prince” Season 4: Recent updates on its release date, cast, plot and everything you want to know

- Advertisement -

Viewers are waiting eagerly for one of the most popular computer animated web series, “The Dragon Prince” season 4.

This series revolves around the fantasy world of the continent of Xadia. This continent has magical powers derived from six elements. These elements include the Sun, the Moon, Stars, Earth, Sky and the Ocean. However, certain circumstances divided the continent into two parts, and there is a river of lava between these two parts. Magical dragons rule one part of the continent while the humans were driven to west.

This series has created a descent fan base with its unique plot, and it is also received well not only by viewers but also by critics.

The first season of this series debuted on September 14, 2018. In almost two years, this creation of Aaron Ehasz and Justin Richmond has released three seasons.

Now, fans want to know when season 4 of this series will debut on Netflix. So, let’s see what information we have about the fourth season of this series.

Release date of “The Dragon Prince” Season 4

The first season of “The Dragon Prince” premiered on September 14, 2018, whereas the second and third season premiered on February 15, 2019, and November 22, 2019, respectively. Usually, the seasons of this series arrive within a gap of almost six months. But Netflix has not announced anything regarding the release date of season 4. At one of the events, the makers have revealed that they have enough content for season 4.

The expected plot of “The Dragon Prince” Season 4

The series “The Dragon Prince” presents the extraordinary struggle of two human princes, Ezran and Callum, to unite the two parts of the continent Xadia.

By the end of the third season, the antagonist of the series, Viren was thrown from the peak of the Spire but was again revived by his daughter, Claudia.

Season 4 seems to pick up the story where it was left off in season 3. Season 4 may portray fierce battles, and other hurdles in the unification of humans, dragons and elves as Viren is revived again.

The cast of “The Dragon Prince” Season 4

It seems that this time too, viewers will hear Jack DeSena as Callum, Paula Burrows as Ryla, Sasha Rojen as Ezran, Jason Simpson as Viren, Racquel Belmonte as Claudia and many others.

Stay with us for more updates.