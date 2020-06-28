Home TV Series Netflix The Dragon Prince Season 4: Expected Release Date, Returning Cast And Much...
TV SeriesNetflix

The Dragon Prince Season 4: Expected Release Date, Returning Cast And Much More

By- Aryan Singh
The Dragon Prince is an American Canadian fantasy-adventure television series that the fans love all across the globe. The show is being aired on Netflix. It has been created by Aaron Ehasz and Justin Richmond. Villads Spangsberg and Giancarlo Volpe have directed the show.

The show has had 3 seasons till now. Season 1 premiered on September 14, 2018, followed by the second season’s release on February 15, 2019. The third season was released on November 22, 2019. The show has been produced by Wonderstorm, and Bardel Entertainment has done animations for the same.

The Dragon Prince Season 4 release date

Fans of the show are eagerly waiting for the show to be renewed. As of now, not much information is available regarding the release date of season 4. However, according to speculations, the show will be released anytime near mid-2021. But, these are just rumors. No confirmation for the same has been made yet.

The Dragon Prince season 4 cast

We are expecting the same voice-over artists to return for season 4 of the show as well.
Aryan Singh

