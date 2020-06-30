The Dragon Prince Season 4: Air Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And Upcoming Information

- Advertisement -

After three successful seasons on Netflix, fans are eagerly waiting to announce the fourth season to the notorious animated series. Aaron Ehasz and Justin Richmond created The Dragon Prince, a fantasy animated series. The first season debuted with a second season on February 15, 2019, on September 14, 2018. The next season of this show aired on November 22, 2019.

The tasty news is the anime show is returning for a fourth season in 2020. Netflix commented, ‘We expect the Dragon Prince’ Season 4 to release at some point in May 2020′. But, Netflix has not renewed the show.

The Dragon Prince Season 4: Air Date And Voice Cast Details

Netflix has not renewed the series for a fourth season, but we are awaiting some news. It would appear that the hesitance is either because of their Corona pandemic or the streaming platform wants to surprise their fans. Moreover, we anticipate a boatload of news when creators and The Dragon Prince’s cast will participate and answer questions in the virtual [email protected] Home between July 26 and July 22.

The voice cast of this Dragon Prince is tremendous, but the Primary characters include Paula Burrows as Rayla, Jack DeSena like Callum, and Sasha Rojen as Ezran. The other figures are broken up into magical beasts, elves, animals, and people. There is a long list of supporting characters too.

The Dragon Prince Season 4: Plot Structure And Trailer

There’s no definite answer to the future of this infant dragon as the plot is not in the talks yet, but what we do know is that there would be some significant fillers answering the above question and the unexpected alliance of these people and the elves and of course the villain Viren’s future further into the story.

No trailer or teaser was in the news since no date has been granted for the release of season four. We can expect one when the times for the release have been shown.