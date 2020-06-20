The Disney+ Free Trial: New Subscribers a Free Week To Try Out, It’s Ended

- Advertisement -

The Disney+ free trial feature has been among the benefits that assisted the streaming service, which launched in November, fast-developing an impressive subscriber base — and tons of fantastic content, of course, from brands like Marvel and Star Wars.

However, Disney+ has quietly ended its offering new subscribers a free week to try out the service before their paid subscription falls in.

Disney+ costs $7/month — and it needs to be noted, this move comes before what is guaranteed to be a banner month for its service in July as it will add programming such as a stay Broadway record of this smash-hit Hamilton.

Disney+ is ongoing to maintain itself as possibly the toughest competition Netflix has faced yet in the ongoing streaming wars, a competition that Disney is kicking up a notch in July using a mammoth slate of new releases that includes a live Broadway recording of Hamilton.

As for me, I’ve already got October circled on my calendar since that’s when season two of my favorite Disney+ offering is set to premiere (The Mandalorian, celebrated for being the very first live-action Star Wars series and in my view worth the price of some Disney+ subscription all by itself).

Disney has just confirmed a significant shift on that front. New readers were getting the chance for free for a week until their subscription kicked, but that’s a practice that, unfortunately, Disney has now ended.

The entertainment giant confirmed the news in a statement to The Verge, with a Disney+ spokesperson explaining that: “We continue to examine and evaluate different advertising, offers, and promotions to develop Disney+. The ceremony was put at an attractive price-to-value proposition that we think delivers a persuasive entertainment offering by itself.”

Disney built up a massive groundswell of attention before its launch in November, thanks in part to a bevy of free trial offers consumers enticed to sign up. Such offers are a standard feature of digital products — with Netflix, by example, extending its service free to get a trial before your membership kicks in.

This news shouldn’t be read as Disney necessarily retooling to a degree in the face of poor performance. On the nation, the streamer’s launch on November 12 for only $7 (or $12.99/month for a package that includes Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+) was a predictable achievement, made more so by all of the articles from iconic brands such as Marvel, Star Wars, and Pixar that is accessible through the ceremony.

As of May,” Disney+’d amassed a base of 54.5 million subscribers, leading MoffettNathanson analyst Michael Nathanson to declare, about Disney, that”The business and their management group has to be given credit for pulling off one of the greatest product launches of all time.”