Home TV Series Netflix "The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance" Season 2: Check out the exciting...
TV SeriesNetflix

“The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance” Season 2: Check out the exciting updates on its release date, cast, and plot

By- Simran Jaiswal
Fans are waiting eagerly for the arrival of the second season of Netflix‘s “The Dark Crystal” after the success of “The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance.”

This series is a prequel to Jim Henson’s “The Dark Crystal,” released in 1982.

This series presents the struggle of the gel filings, namely Rian, Deet, and Brea, against the powerful but malicious Skeksis. The plot of the series is about the World of Thra, It originally belongs to gelflings and podlings, but the Skeksis turned the entire scenario with their evil plans and have considered themselves the rulers of Thra, making gelflings worship them.

With the IMDb ratings of 8.5/10, this series has been a smashing hit, and now fans are in the wait of season 2 of this series.

Let’s see what information we have about season 2 of this series.

Release date of “The Dark Crystal” Season 2

“Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance” debuted on August 30, 2019. There was almost a gap of two years between its announcement and release.

Though Jeffrey Addiss revealed that they have strong documents for the second season but considering the present scenario, it seems that season 2 is not going to arrive before the end of 2021. Moreover, the makers have not yet made any official announcement regarding the release date of season 2.

The expected plot of “The Dark Crystal” Season 2

In season 1, seven clans of Gelflings unified against the tyrannical Skeksis and won the battle of Stone in Wood. However, it seems that Gelflings would have to put in great effort to defeat Skeksis.

The second season of the series is likely to present more fierce battles between Skeksis and Gelflings. Indeed, the Gelflings will be facing difficulties in defeating Skeksis. Even in season 1, monstrous Garthim was created by SkekTek. He did that by grafting a dead Gruenak with Arathim corpses. Garthim will act as a powerful weapon against Gelflings.

The cast of “The Dark Crystal” Season 2

Although, no official announcement has been made regarding the members of the cast. Viewers may expect to hear familiar voices. We may hear the voice of Taron Egerton as of Rian, Anya Taylor, as Brea and Nathalie Emmanuel. Others such as Harris Dickinson as Gurjin, Hannah John- Kamen as Naia, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Sealdon, Mark Hamill as The Scientist, Jason Issacs as The Emperor may return.

Simran Jaiswal

