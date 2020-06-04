Home TV Series Netflix The Crown Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot. Here's all you need...
The Crown Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot. Here’s all you need to know!

By- Aparna.S Raj
Everyone get ready with your seat belts on because we are all set to leave for the joyride with watching all-new episodes of The Crown: Season 4. As per reports, the makers gave out an announcement in April 2019 that the shoot schedule will begin “later this year.”

When will ” The Crown” hit the screens?

“The Crown ” will be coming with its fourth season without a doubt. As per reports, “The Crown” will be released before Christmas in 2020.

If we go back in time, we can see that the first season was on -air on November 4, 2016, then, the second season on December 8, 2017, and finally the third season on November 17, 2019. But, we only have information that season 4 of “The Crown” will soon be released; there is no confirmation about the date yet.

Who are cast members for Season 4?

In Season 3, Olivia Colman was playing Queen Elizabeth II. As per reports, she will continue to play her part. Also, Gillian Anderson will be playing Margaret Thatcher, and Emma Corrin will be portraying young Princess Diana in Season 4.

Other supporting cast members will be Ben Daniels as Antony Armstrong-Jones, Erin Doherty as Princess Anne, Josh O’Connor as Prince Charles, Emerald Fennell as Camilla Parker-Bowles, Marion Bailey as Queen Mother, Jason Watkins as Prime Minister Harold Watkins, and Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret.

What will be the storyline for the next season?

We saw that the third season was ended with the resignation of Prime Minister Harold Wilson. The next season of “The Crown ” will show Margaret Thatcher took over as the Head of the state. She is the same person who held the title of “Iron Lady ” from 1979-1990. Then, following a new path, she became the first female Prime Minister of Britain.

Along with that, Prince Charles met Diana. Then, they got married in 1981. She then gave birth to two sons, William and Harry. The next season of “The Crown” will open up a new chapter about Prince Charles’s extramarital affair with Camilla, The Duchess of Cornwall.

