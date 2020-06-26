Home Hollywood The Conjuring 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All You Need To...
HollywoodMovies

The Conjuring 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All You Need To Know

By- Aryan Singh
The Conjuring 3, also known as ‘The Conjuring: The Devil made me do It,’ is an upcoming American supernatural horror film that fans have been waiting for for quite a long time. It is one of those super-successful movies that have fans all across the globe. The movie has been directed by Michael Chaves and produced by James Wan and Peter Safran.

David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick and James Wan have written the story for The Conjuring 3. The movie is a sequel to The Conjuring from 2013 and The Conjuring 2, which was released in 2016. The Conjuring 3 is going to be the eighth overall movie in The Conjuring franchise.
The movie’s production companies are New Line Cinema, The Safran Company, and Atomic Monster Productions.

The news for the renewal of the movie series came in June 2017, where it was officially announced that the movie is going to be renewed for a third party. The release date for the movie has also been decided.

The Conjuring: The Devil made me do Its release date.

The release date for the movie has also been decided. Fans have waited 4 years to see their favorite horror movie series on the screens. The Conjuring 3 is going to be released in the United States on September 11, 2020. The screening rights to the movie are with Warner Bros Pictures and New Line Cinema.

The Conjuring 3 plot

According to the sources, the movie is based on a murder trial, Arne Cheyenne johnson’s trial in 1981, in Connecticut.

The Conjuring 3 cast

Below is the cast for the third installment in the movie.

Vera Farmiga as Lorraine Warren, Patrick Wilson as Ed Warren, Ruairi O’Connor as Arne Cheyenne Johnson, Sarah Catherine as Debbie Glatzel, Julian Hillard as David Glatzel, and many more artists are a part of the movie.

Aryan Singh

