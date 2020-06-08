“The Circle” Season 2: Recent updates on its release date, format, cast and everything you want to know

- Advertisement -

A popular American reality competition series, “The Circle (Also called The Circle US) premiered on Netflix on January 1, 2020. Now, viewers are desperately waiting for the second season of this show.

This American reality show follows the same format as that of a British television series of the same name.

Produced by Studio Lambert and Motion Content Group, this show is a game portraying the concept “anyone can be anyone in The Circle”. The game begins with the contestants isolating themselves from each other in their apartment. They are not allowed to have a face to face conversation. They can communicate only using a specially-designed social media app where they can present themselves as a completely different person.

Viewers find this show quite fun to watch as this show has created a huge fan base.

Let’s see what information we have about the second season of this show.

Release date of “The Circle” Season 2

On March 24, 2020, “The Circle” was renewed for the second season as well as the third season by the Netflix.

However, the makers have not yet made any official announcement regarding the release date of the second season. Considering this ongoing pandemic, it is impossible to predict the release date of season 2. But the current epidemic, it is impossible to predict the release date of the second season. It seems that it is not going to premiere before 2021.

Format of “The Circle” Season 2

The season 2 seems to follow the format of season 1. At one time, eight contestants will stay in the same building but will live in their separate apartment.

The contestant will not have any face-to-face meeting but will communicate with each other using their profiles on a specially-designed social media app; they can represent themselves in any way they like. The contestants are required to rate each other—the contestants who will get the highest ratings become influencers and have the power to block other players. Blocked contestants get eliminated, and new players enter the show.

The cast of “The Circle” Season 4

So far, no information has been shared regarding the cast of the season 2 of “The Circle”.

Stay with us for more updates.