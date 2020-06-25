“The Circle” Season 2: Recent updates on its release date, cast, format and everything else

- Advertisement -

Netflix‘s popular American reality competition series, “The Circle,” follows the format quite similar to that of British T.V series of the same name.

The first season of this series premiered on January 1, 2020. It had a total of 12 episodes. Produced by Studio Lambert and Motion Content Group, this series is a kind of game highlighting the concept, “anyone can be anyone in The Circle.”

The game begins with each contestant living in an individual apartment of the same building. No contestant is allowed to have face-to-face conversation but can communicate only using specially designed social media apps where they appear as completely different from their real self.

This series has impressed millions of viewers with its first season. Considering the popularity of this series, this series has been renewed not only for the second season but also for the third season.

Let’s check out the essential details of the upcoming season i.e., the second season of this show.

Release date of “The Circle” Season 2

On March 24, 2020, Netflix renewed the series for both second as well as the third season.

Sadly, the makers have not yet revealed the exact date of release of the second season of “The Circle.” Due to the pandemic of COVID-19, it is futile to even try to predict the release date of the second season. But it seems that it is not going to premiere before the mid of 2021.

Format of “The Circle” Season 2

Season 2 will also be following the form of the first season. At one time, eight contestants will be part of the game. They will reside in the same building but in separate apartments.

The contestants will not have face-to-face conversations but communicate with each other using their profiles on the specially designed app. On this app, each contestant can represent himself in any way he likes. The contestants rate each other, and the contestants are getting the highest ratings to attain the position of influencers with the powers of blocking other players.

Blocked players get eliminated and replaced by new contestants.

The cast of “The Circle” Season 2

The makers of this show have not yet given any information about the participating contestants of the second season.

Stay with us for more updates.