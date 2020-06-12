The Chance To Buy Realme Narzo 10A With Great Offers, Sale Will Start At 12 Noon Today

- Advertisement -

Realme Narzo 10A has great performance capability with the triple rear camera setup. Also, in this low budget phone, users will get a 5000mAh battery.

New Delhi, Tech Desk. Smartphone manufacturer Realme launched the low-priced smartphone Realme Narzo 10A in the Indian market under its new Narzo series. Which is equipped with features such as a strong battery and powerful processor as well as a triple rear camera setup. If you want to buy this smartphone, today you have the chance to buy it with attractive offers. This smartphone will be made available for sale today at noon. Here we will tell you the details about the price and offers of the phone from the details.

Realme Narzo 10A Price and Offers

Realme Narzo 10A has been launched in India for Rs 8,499 and this smartphone is available in single storage variants. The cell phone will start at noon today. Users can buy it from the company’s official website realme.com and e-commerce website Flipkart.

Some offers are also being provided with the phone on Flipkart. Using a RuPay debit card to purchase this smartphone will get a 30 percent discount. At the same time, a 5 percent cashback is being given on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card. While 5% off will be available on Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card. Users can also buy this phone with the No Cost EMI option.

Realme Narzo 10A has been launched at a low price, but users will get many great features in it. The most important thing is that the phone has a 5000mAh battery and the company claims that this battery is capable of providing 30 days of standby time. At the same time, the given fingerprint sensor can unlock the screen in 0.27 seconds. This phone works on the Helio G70 AI processor and has a triple rear camera setup.