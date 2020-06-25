The Boys Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Trailer And What’s New Update?

- Advertisement -

Through the years, Amazon has attracted many shows at our doorstep. These include the likes of Interior Edge, Bosch, Jack Ryan, and many more. Produced by Eric Kripke, The Boys debuted on Amazon Prime Video in July 2019. Owing to its plot, it has been a success with a huge fanbase.

The Boys offers. Superheroes are considered as influencing, accessible, and often godlike. However, what if these superheroes decide to go rogue and flip over to the dark side one day? This is precisely what The Boys is about. The shows revolve around an eponymous group of vigilantes as they fight back against individuals who abuse their abilities.

With an IMDb rating of 8.7/10 and the Tomatometer in 84%, the show was a smash hit. And for the season, the lovers are waiting after the very first season.

Let us dig into the details concerning the release date, cast, and expect from the season.

The Boys Season 2: Release Date

There has been no upgrade presently on the second season of The Boys. But Amazon has confirmed it will be premiering the new episodes soon. We await the news about the date.

Revealed, they have wrapped up the sets, and the filming is complete, and the season will most likely hit the screens in mid-2020.

The Boys Season 2: Cast

The cast of the second installment will be bringing the characters that are important in the first season. The cast will include Karl Urban as Billy the Butcher, Tomer Kapon as Frenchie, Jack Quaid as Hughie, Karen Fukuhara as The Laz and Female Alonso.

A couple of new faces will soon join the cast for the second season.

What To Expect From The New Season?

You wake up one day and discover out Superman has murdered millions of innocent civilians. Or The Avengers have laid waste to every last piece of civilization. As spooky as this seems, The Boys relies upon this concept. The series sees a group of vigilantes on a travel to punish each superhero that has abused abilities and his/her power.

Season 2 is likely to pick up following the events of season 1. Only this time, the new season will probably have new and stronger villains. Billy is finally coming to terms with the life that surrounds him. Throughout the season, Billy sought revenge against Himelander, who’d allegedly raped and murdered Billy’s wife, Becca. Season 1 ended on a major cliffhanger. The final scene demonstrated that Becca is living and is raising the hero’s son in secret.

After the first season, The Seven and Vought International are entirely dismantled. Creator Eric Kripke has assured that the series will follow the comic’s famous Herogasm narrative.

Do We Have A Trailer Yet?

Yes, check out the trailer for The Boys Season 2: